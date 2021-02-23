Missoula discusses new subdivision in Mullan Road area

"There were some concerns that were brought up regarding the types of development that would be built on the property. There really isn't a site plan, so there was a little frustration with that," said City Planning Supervisor Dave DeGrandpre, who presented the plan to the City Council along with associated planner Emily Gluckin.

"I think a little bit of concern is that immediately to the south there is smaller-scale, single-family-type residential and this could be multi-family or commercial," he said. "There's just discussion about lack of mitigation for the loss of agricultural land and things like that."

Some councilors expressed concern with the lack of a full-bodied plan for the proposed annexation and whether it would fully meet Missoula's needs for the future. Height of buildings and how close they would be to current housing was also discussed.

Other concerns included parkland space, as developers are required to designate a certain percentage of acreage as greenspace.

Park space for the 44 Ranch subdivision would serve the McNett Flats project as well. The eventual plan would be to build a larger park in the future, Missoula Mayor John Engen said.