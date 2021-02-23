Missoula discusses new subdivision in Mullan Road area

Missoula City Council is considering a new annexation and major subdivision project involving commercial and residential use in the Mullan Road area.
McNett Flats, the proposed 20-acre project north of the 44 Ranch and Flynn Ranch subdivisions, is bisected by George Elmer Drive and would be divided into seven parcels.
The land is within Missoula County, where it is zoned for residential use. If annexed by the city, the proposed zoning designation would allow for a combination of residential and commercial use. Single-family units, duplexes and apartments, as well as commercial space, could all potentially be incorporated into the proposed new subdivision. The lot is within the Mullan Area BUILD Grant region.
Tollefson Properties owns the land and would develop it using plans drawn up by Woith Engineering. A traffic impact study concluded the development could eventually include 660 living units if "maximum density by the proposed zoning were realized." That could lead to an additional 3,600 daily vehicle trips in the area.
The commercial aspect of the zoning could help cut down on the traffic, as the proposed plan prioritizes walkability in the area.
Numerous public comments at Monday's meeting expressed concern about the increase of density in the area. Those concerns were also heard in a Missoula planning board meeting earlier this year, where the board approved the annexation by a 6-3 vote.
"There were some concerns that were brought up regarding the types of development that would be built on the property. There really isn't a site plan, so there was a little frustration with that," said City Planning Supervisor Dave DeGrandpre, who presented the plan to the City Council along with associated planner Emily Gluckin.
"I think a little bit of concern is that immediately to the south there is smaller-scale, single-family-type residential and this could be multi-family or commercial," he said. "There's just discussion about lack of mitigation for the loss of agricultural land and things like that."
Some councilors expressed concern with the lack of a full-bodied plan for the proposed annexation and whether it would fully meet Missoula's needs for the future. Height of buildings and how close they would be to current housing was also discussed.
Other concerns included parkland space, as developers are required to designate a certain percentage of acreage as greenspace.
Park space for the 44 Ranch subdivision would serve the McNett Flats project as well. The eventual plan would be to build a larger park in the future, Missoula Mayor John Engen said.
Another 1.46 acres of common area would be platted to the east of George Elmer Drive and north of Tipperary Way Trail and 0.15 acres of multi-use trail would also be part of the agreement.
A roundabout would also be planned for the intersection of George Elmer Drive and Cattle Drive.
City Council also discussed a transportation special impact fee in the Sxwtpqyen Area. The fee, which would impact new development, would help offset some of the infrastructure costs in the Mullan Area not covered by the Mullan Area BUILD Grant.
