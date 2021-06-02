Missoula dismisses charges against anti-abortion advocate

The city of Missoula dismissed charges last week against an anti-abortion advocate after she was cited for blocking access to Blue Mountain Clinic in March.
Marilyn R. Hatch of Missoula was participating in anti-abortion counseling services outside of Blue Mountain Clinic on March 10 when she was issued a citation by a Missoula police officer for allegedly obstructing access to the health care facility, according to an April 21 letter to the Missoula City Attorney's Office from the Thomas More Society.
The Thomas More Society is a Chicago law firm representing “prolife sidewalk counselors across the United States." They are handling Hatch's case alongside Missoula attorney Quentin Rhoades.
The statute Hatch was cited under, Montana Code 45-8-110, says a person is blocking access if they “knowingly obstruct, hinder, or block another person's entry into or exit from a health care facility.”
It also says the person is not allowed to knowingly go within 8 feet of someone who is entering or leaving the building to give the person verbal information, display a sign, protest, counsel or educate about a health issue when the party does not consent to the activity and is within 36 feet of an entrance or exit of the health care facility.
In the April 21 letter, Thomas More Society attorney Matt Heffron outlined why the firm believed the citation given to Hatch was incorrect and the statute was inappropriately applied.
The Missoula police officer who issued Hatch the citation alleged she was within 36 feet of the gate of the clinic, Heffron said in the letter.
Heffron argued Hatch did not approach anyone outside the facility, and was cited for “merely being within 36 feet of the clinic entrance,” which does not meet the criteria of the statute for a citation to be issued.
The citation also infringed on Hatch’s First Amendment rights, Heffron added.
“This was a bad idea by the City of Missoula from the start,” Heffron said in a Tuesday news release. “It was a wise decision on their part to dismiss this case. If they had persisted in the charges against Mrs. Hatch, they would have lost.”
The charges were dismissed on May 26, according to court documents.
Missoula City Attorney Patrick Lowney said "the real issue for us is the facts of this case."
The city ultimately decided the charge was not defensible after looking at the details of what happened on March 10, he explained. Hatch was standing farther than the required distance away from the door of Blue Mountain Clinic.
The statute is also unclear whether “entrance” means the door to the facility or the building’s property line, Lowney added.
“In discussing this case with the attorney general’s office, the prevailing opinion seemed to be that this would not be a defensible case based on those factual circumstances,” Lowney said.
In the letter to the city attorney’s office, Heffron argued that the statute itself is unconstitutional as it is written.
The city does not concede the statute is unconstitutional, Lowney said.
Blue Mountain Clinic did not respond to the Missoulian’s request for comment.