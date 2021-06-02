Missoula dismisses charges against anti-abortion advocate

The Missoula police officer who issued Hatch the citation alleged she was within 36 feet of the gate of the clinic, Heffron said in the letter.

Heffron argued Hatch did not approach anyone outside the facility, and was cited for “merely being within 36 feet of the clinic entrance,” which does not meet the criteria of the statute for a citation to be issued.

The citation also infringed on Hatch’s First Amendment rights, Heffron added.

“This was a bad idea by the City of Missoula from the start,” Heffron said in a Tuesday news release. “It was a wise decision on their part to dismiss this case. If they had persisted in the charges against Mrs. Hatch, they would have lost.”

The charges were dismissed on May 26, according to court documents.

Missoula City Attorney Patrick Lowney said "the real issue for us is the facts of this case."

The city ultimately decided the charge was not defensible after looking at the details of what happened on March 10, he explained. Hatch was standing farther than the required distance away from the door of Blue Mountain Clinic.