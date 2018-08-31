The victory was short but sweet for Ryan Montgomery.
Just days after he broke a record at the Bonneville Salt Flats Motorcycle Speed Trials Aug. 26, Montgomery’s record was broken by the only other racer in his class.
“I had figured that might happen,” said Montgomery, who with his wife Jenny owns Montgomery Distillery. “I got to be the record holder for about 72 hours and that’s good enough for me.”
Montgomery, who was racing a motorcycle he restored and that ran on “heads” from the vodka distilling process, broke the previous track record of 97 mph going 114 mph.
That record-setting run was one of only two he completed at the Salt Flats, due to the bike, named “Sudden Wisdom,” leaking fuel.
The leak was stopped for a few hours Sunday, allowing Montgomery out onto the track. He told his crew to give him a thumbs-up if he broke the record, since he didn’t put a speedometer on the bike.
As he slowed after his run, the crew weren’t giving a thumbs-up, Montgomery said — they were jumping up and down.
“It was awesome,” he said. “The fact that I did the 114 (mph) on my first pass was pretty shocking.”
With fuel still leaking from the motorcycle the next day, Montgomery decided to head home Tuesday. Wednesday, his friend Neil Olson texted him that the record had been broken already.
Montgomery’s class is made up of motorcycles running between 650cc and 750cc, running on alternative fuel, rather than the gasoline provided by the Bonneville Speed Trials.
Dennis Weinhold, the other entrant in Montgomery’s class, had a 1974 Honda CB750 bike that had almost 100cc on Sudden Wisdom’s 654. That gave Weinhold the speed to get his motorcycle up to 140 mph.
In an Aug. 29 Facebook post, Montgomery posted a picture of Weinhold with his bike, writing, “Glory by its nature is fleeting, and records are always borrowed.
“We got to meet (Weinhold) before we headed back to Missoula and danged if he isn’t a hell of a nice guy. Hats off to you!”
But Montgomery still had the only bike that ran on liquor heads, which gave his team the “novelty factor” among the other racers. The variety and dedication of all the Bonneville teams made an impression on Montgomery — he felt his six months working on Sudden Wisdom paled by comparison to some of the bikes he saw.
“It was humbling,” said Montgomery, back home in Missoula on Thursday. “We were really on the bottom end of impressiveness.”
For those few hours, though, he was on top.