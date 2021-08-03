Missoula ditch deal could help fish, roads

A city plan to buy an irrigation ditch that starts by the old Bitterroot Spur railroad bridge could solve development headaches all the way west to Missoula International Airport.
The Hellgate Valley Irrigation Co. has agreed to sell the Flynn-Lowney Ditch and water rights to the city for $990,000.
If bought, the city would close the ditch and provide wells for an estimated seven farmers in the Hellgate Elementary School vicinity who draw about 4 cubic feet of water per second during their growing season. The ditch has rights to 40 cfs, the balance of which would return to the Clark Fork River.
That extra instream flow would save thousands of fish from getting trapped in the ditch every fall when the headgates close. And it would simplify a major Mullan Road upgrade by eliminating dozens of underground culverts, ditch crossings and safety hazards.
“There are a lot of moving parts and it's moving really fast,” said city utility engineer Andy Schultz.
Although the ditch currently looks barely able to float a leaf, the deal has some financing challenges that need to be met by mid-September.
That includes seeking $140,000 in private funding to meet the $990,000 price tag in time for the Mullan BUILD project to get underway this fall. If the ditch is bought and shut down in time, the road project won’t have to build several expensive culverts and other infrastructure — which lowers the cost on that end of the deal. It would also simplify private housing developments that would no longer need to accommodate the ditch and its easements through their properties.
The tip of Broadway Island forms the head of the Flynn-Lowney Ditch, which then flows past Imagine Nation Brewery almost to the California Street pedestrian bridge before going in and out of culverts past the Missoula County Detention Center. It passes beneath the Mullan-Reserve Street intersection and the Walmart parking lot before popping up again and eventually watering some hay fields at the end of the airport’s eastern runways.
City Public Works Director Jeremy Keene was trying to untangle some engineering challenges in the Mullan BUILD project where roads or properties crossed the ditch in the Sxwtpqyen area west of the North Reserve business district. So he cold-called the Hellgate Valley Irrigation Co. and discovered its members were interested in selling.
“Some of them were quite happy to be rid of the ditch,” Clark Fork Coalition stream restoration director Will McDowell said as he walked along the concrete-strewn diversion structure by the railroad bridge. “It goes through lots of underground parking lots that are a nightmare for maintenance and liability.”
Plus, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks biologists were considering a very expensive fish screen to prevent trout from getting trapped in the ditch every fall — something unnecessary if the ditch simply went away. Instead, the agency has offered to provide the city $125,000 in Future Fisheries grant funding to move the project.
Much of the city’s expense in buying the ditch would be recovered by selling the water rights to the Clark Fork Coalition, which would commit them to instream flow for the river. That non-governmental organization has access to Bonneville Power Administration and federal programs that in turn would pay it back for the effort.
With its recovered money, the city could then help restructure the river and ditch head, where turbulent currents caused a major erosion scallop on the south shoreline just below a baseball field scoreboard and upstream from a popular boat ramp. Improving river flow there might also make it possible for a kayak play wave structure, Schultz said.
“It’s rare that a project makes economic sense, keeps fish in the river and makes good social improvements,” said Rob Roberts, a project manager for Trout Unlimited, which is also helping raise money for the project. “Those factors don’t usually align like this.”