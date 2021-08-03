Missoula ditch deal could help fish, roads

A city plan to buy an irrigation ditch that starts by the old Bitterroot Spur railroad bridge could solve development headaches all the way west to Missoula International Airport.

The Hellgate Valley Irrigation Co. has agreed to sell the Flynn-Lowney Ditch and water rights to the city for $990,000.

If bought, the city would close the ditch and provide wells for an estimated seven farmers in the Hellgate Elementary School vicinity who draw about 4 cubic feet of water per second during their growing season. The ditch has rights to 40 cfs, the balance of which would return to the Clark Fork River.

That extra instream flow would save thousands of fish from getting trapped in the ditch every fall when the headgates close. And it would simplify a major Mullan Road upgrade by eliminating dozens of underground culverts, ditch crossings and safety hazards.

“There are a lot of moving parts and it's moving really fast,” said city utility engineer Andy Schultz.

Although the ditch currently looks barely able to float a leaf, the deal has some financing challenges that need to be met by mid-September.