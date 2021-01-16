Missoula doctor hopes to implement mental-skills training in cardiac programs

"The mental aspect of sports is well-established," he said. "Michael Jordan, Lebron James and Kobe Bryant all had the same sports psychologist. When you look at what allows people to consistently perform under pressure at the highest ability level, the mental approach separates the good from the great."

Spoon says in his published article that familiarity with mental skills and recognizing their potential value are the first steps to construct formal pathways for their assessment, customization, and implementation in cardiology.

"(Spoon) is part of a new push in medical training where not only do these physicians have to be incredibly skilled technically, but have to be trained psychologically, too, or they become burned out and turn to bad copying mechanisms," explained JoAnn Hoven, communications manager for Providence Montana, the nonprofit that operates St. Pat's.

Spoon lists six mental skills that people should understand: Mental toughness, arousal (anxiety level), attention focus, mental imagery, internal monologue and cohesion. He said if people just understand those concepts (the explanations are in his paper) then they'll be instantly more prepared for a heart surgery or a boardroom presentation or a sales call or a job interview.