Missoula doctor hopes to implement mental-skills training in cardiac programs

If mental training and performance psychology works for athletes like Tiger Woods and Lebron James to reduce anxiety, a Missoula doctor reasoned, then it could work in high-stress medical situations. And, he says, it could be applied in the business world as well.
Dr. Danny Spoon, a cardiologist at the International Heart Institute inside St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula, has performed hundreds of complex, high-risk heart procedures in his career. And unlike making a free-throw or a long putt, those situations are literally life-or-death propositions.
Spoon recently was published in the prestigious American College of Cardiology with an article entitled "Mental Skills Training in Cardiology."
"My thing is, being a longtime athlete and someone who starting training in the surgical domain at Harvard, in medicine there is a lack of acknowledgement in the mental aspect of these procedures," Spoon explained. "There's a lot of stress and risk and dealing with a lot of things that are coming up and that are unpredictable. A lot of what allows me and my partners to do complex and high-risk things around the region is the ability to deal with that mentally."
And there isn't a lot of formal training in the medical world on the mental aspect of the profession, he said. He'd like to change that. He's proposed creating a curriculum for residents in training as well as for practicing interventional cardiologists.
"The mental aspect of sports is well-established," he said. "Michael Jordan, Lebron James and Kobe Bryant all had the same sports psychologist. When you look at what allows people to consistently perform under pressure at the highest ability level, the mental approach separates the good from the great."
Spoon says in his published article that familiarity with mental skills and recognizing their potential value are the first steps to construct formal pathways for their assessment, customization, and implementation in cardiology.
"(Spoon) is part of a new push in medical training where not only do these physicians have to be incredibly skilled technically, but have to be trained psychologically, too, or they become burned out and turn to bad copying mechanisms," explained JoAnn Hoven, communications manager for Providence Montana, the nonprofit that operates St. Pat's.
Spoon lists six mental skills that people should understand: Mental toughness, arousal (anxiety level), attention focus, mental imagery, internal monologue and cohesion. He said if people just understand those concepts (the explanations are in his paper) then they'll be instantly more prepared for a heart surgery or a boardroom presentation or a sales call or a job interview.
"Implementation of these types of things starts with an awareness of the nomenclature, when you look at trying to define different aspects of mental skills training," Spoon said. "For example, when one goes into a complex case, you automatically have an arousal level, a level of anxiety before a high-risk event. Just knowing arousal exists, and making a note of it, can set you on a different trajectory."
In the paper he published, Dr. Spoon created a hypothetical scenario in which a doctor has high anxiety levels before a high-risk procedure, and then several things unexpectedly happen right before the event to disturb the plan.
"Contrary to surgical specialties, where psychophysiological stress is well-described and strategies for stress reduction such as mental skills training are explored, data on the mental optimization and well-being in cardiology are scarce," Spoon said.
The goal, Spoon said, is to build upon the legacy of the late Dr. Carlos Duran, a founder of the International Heart Institute who pushed for it to be a place with a reputation for research in the industry. Spoon said mental skills training works for CEOs, airline pilots and special forces members.
"The more we learn about this and its implementation, the more beneficial this is going to become to a lot of people in different specialties," Spoon said.