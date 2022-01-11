Missoula doctors discuss omicron-driven COVID spike

Omicron is driving another COVID spike in Missoula, worrying local health officials and doctors who are concerned it could put more strain on the local health care system.

Missoula County has 1,523 active cases and 24 people are hospitalized due to COVID. Cases are spiking nationally as well, with the U.S. reporting 1.4 million new COVID cases on Monday, setting a new daily high water mark for the country. Omicron is now the dominant variant in the U.S., responsible for 98.3% of American COVID cases between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, according to Centers for Disease Control data.

Approximately 838,000 Americans have been killed by COVID.

In response to the increase, the Missoula health department released new guidance on masks last week. While local governments in Montana do not have the ability to enforce mask mandates due to changes in state law during the last legislative session, health officials are now recommending N95 or KN95 masks, which offer more protection than cloth masks.

The city-county health department also recently interviewed four doctors for a public service announcement, with the conversation detailing the threat another surge in cases presents, as well as discussion surrounding the newest variant and vaccinations.

What is omicron?

The omicron variant is one of hundreds of different strains of the COVID virus.

Unlike most of those variants, however, it is classified as a "variant of concern" by the CDC and the World Health Organization. That designation means it has certain properties that potentially make it more concerning or dangerous.

Much is still unknown about the omicron variant, but data suggests it is spreading faster than previous variants.

According to a report from NPR in mid-December, researchers found the "omicron variant multiplies about 70 times faster inside human respiratory tract tissue than the delta variant does."

While the spread is faster, data cited from Europe in a New York Times report in late December suggests that this strain is less likely than delta to cause serious illness. With the U.S. vaccination rate at 62.5%, many people who are not vaccinated will likely catch this variant, experts say.

Even if it is milder, the strain can and will continue to put people in the hospital, said Dr. Robert Stenger, a family practitioner with Partnership Health, during an interview with the Missoula City-County Health Department.

"Our vulnerable populations can still get very critically ill from omicron ... I think the other big concern in the community right now is just one of health care capacity," said Stenger, who is also a member of the Missoula City-County Health Board. "Even though we aren't seeing as many people who are critically ill and needing to be intubated in the ICU on a ventilator, we're seeing a lot of people sick enough to require care in our hospitals."

Vaccination

As with all COVID variants of concern, as well as the original strain, vaccinations decrease the chance of being hospitalized or dying of the disease, health officials say.

After receiving a booster dose, Pfizer and Moderna are 75% effective in preventing symptomatic infection and 88% at preventing hospitalization, according to a CNBC report on Monday. Only 27% of the eligible population in Missoula has had a booster dose.

"We recommend getting everyone who is eligible get vaccinated and for those who are eligible for the booster, we really see the booster is providing some additional protection," Dr. Lauren Wilson, a Missoula pediatrician at Community Medical said. "If you get that booster dose it's still enough to keep you out of the hospital, (enough) to keep you from being severely ill when you get omicron."

While Missoula's overall vaccination rate — 62.44% of total population, 71.55% of the eligible population — is in line with national averages, data suggests there is still significant hesitancy to receive the vaccine.

Childhood vaccination rates are especially low in Missoula County. Following a sharp rise when COVID vaccines were approved for ages 5 to 11 on Nov. 2, there has been a very slow rise in vaccinations among that age range.

Missoula County Public Schools this week reported its highest number of weekly COVID cases — 128 — of which 96 were considered active.

"The children are going to likely bear the brunt of this spike and that's not something that we can afford to take lightly," Missoula County public health director D'Shane Barnett said.

Hesitation

There have been many questions, concerns and conspiracy theories around the COVID vaccine.

This has caused many people to not get the vaccine and this hesitancy was brought up during the health department's roundtable with local doctors. Dr. Wilson responded to concerns around possible side effects from the vaccine being worse than the virus itself.

Myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, has been at the center of many anti-COVID vaccine arguments. There is a very small risk for some people to develop myocarditis following COVID vaccination and the phenomenon is mostly limited to boys and young men ages 12 to 29.

It is very rare, is a mild side effect from the vaccine and tends to resolve quickly, Wilson said.

Medical professionals say the risk of developing myocarditis from COVID is higher than it is coming from the vaccine.

In a report posted to the CDC's website, a study found that between March 2020 and January 2021, COVID patients had 16 times the risk of developing myocarditis compared with those who have not had COVID.

"I've admitted children into the hospital who could have gotten the vaccine and didn't," Wilson said. "And you know, to me, that hurts, because every time, I want to be able to speak to those parents and reassure them that it really is the right decision for their children."

Others are worried about long-term effects of the vaccine.

"I have personally not seen anybody in my practice that has had a significant, long-term effect from the vaccine," Stenger said. "I've seen tens to dozens of people in my practice in Missoula that have some form of long COVID."

What's next?

The medical world is bracing, once again, for a serious round of COVID in the hospitals.

Already Missoula medical facilities have dealt with staff having to quarantine due to exposure to or contraction of the virus, said Dr. Claude Tonnerre, an infectious disease physician at St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

"Unfortunately with omicron being so contagious we have a lot of health care providers out as well ... it puts an extra burden on the staff who is still here, we have to pick up extra shifts or work longer," Tonnerre said. "Taking care of COVID patients really takes more time for physicians, but for the bedside people it's really an added burden."

Without the ability to enforce mandates, health officials have little they can do other than continue to provide guidance. There is worry that this spike could cause further burnout on an already strained workforce, Barnett said.

"The public will see a difference in our approach to this spike in that rather than looking purely at case numbers and looking at the rate of spread ... what we are going to be looking at (with) this spike is severe illness and hospitalization.

"We want to do everything we can to shield hospitals and protect hospital capacity to deal not just with COVID, but all the other things they need to deal with. And the best way we can do that is to have people take this variant seriously."

