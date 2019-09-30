While this weekend’s early winter storm caused some minor disruptions, Missoula largely dodged some of the heavier snowfall in the region. But the early onset of winter is expected to keep Missoula colder than normal for at least the next week.
Winter’s early arrival meant the Poverello Center decided to up its maximum capacity to the 175-person winter limit a month ahead of schedule. The shelter typically sets the limit at 150 people per night, but raises the cap when temperatures drop.
With the increased capacity comes a strain on the staff and the shelter, so Jesse Jaeger, the Poverello’s director of development and advocacy, said the shelter is in need of extra supplies.
“We really need staple items like toiletries, towels and toilet paper, and also hats, gloves, jackets, and sleeping bags,” Jaeger said. “Some of those supplies are important for the people who don’t stay in the shelter but need help staying warm in the elements. Our homeless outreach team works with people who are unsheltered, and they work really hard to build relationships and are a trusted source for those folks.”
Although the shelter did not reach the raised maximum capacity yet, Jaeger said he expects it will as the cold weather continues this week.
The shelter's main winter fundraiser, Pumpkins for the Pov, begins Tuesday. Pumpkins at stores across town are sold at $10 each to help the shelter keep up with increased winter costs.
Alex Lukinveal, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Missoula, said that while nighttime lows are expected to be about the same as the average for this time of year, the daily highs are expected to be 15 to 20 degrees cooler than normal for the next week.
You have free articles remaining.
Western Montanans are lucky this cold weather system didn’t come deeper into the winter, or else it could have been much worse, Lukinveal said.
“The low pressure system pulled a lot of cold air from across Siberia and the North Pole, and dropped it south across Canada and then into our area,” he said. “That movement across the North Pole creates very cold conditions, so we’re fairly lucky it didn’t come in December or January.”
Not only are we lucky to have avoided more extreme cold, but the slow and steady warm-up from the storm means places along the Rocky Mountain Front, which got as much as four feet of snow, are at less risk of flooding, he said.
Long-term predictions show a cooler than average fall, he said, and a slightly higher chance of precipitation, leading to an early snowpack forming in the mountains.
The relatively mild storm seen in Missoula meant Gerald Auch, the city’s urban forestry operations manager, had fewer trees to clean up than expected. The early storm could have meant more damage to trees still covered in snow-carrying foliage, but Auch said the high winds on Saturday brought down more trees and limbs than the snow on Sunday.
But even still, he said only about five trees came down in the city. Two fell on power lines, but he said good coordination with Northwestern Energy and the city meant power was only out for a short amount of time while the trees were cut away from the lines.
“Everyone worked really well and kept up with the several hours of controlled chaos,” Auch said. “Doing a windshield tour of area, I was surprised to find not as many downed limbs as expected. All and all, we did extremely well dodging a bullet.”