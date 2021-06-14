Missoula dodges Western US heat wave

Temperatures in Missoula are expected to drop to the high 70s on Tuesday, and to the upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday, crawling back up to the 80s in the latter half of the week, according to a Monday forecast from the NWS.

Thunderstorms and rain are also expected throughout the week, and there is a low chance they could become damaging, according to a weather service alert Monday. If storms do become strong enough, the greatest threat will be damaging winds.

Butte set a record high of 85 degrees on June 2, breaking the 1986 record of 84 degrees, Kitsmiller said. Butte hit 90 on June 3, breaking the record of 85 set in 1988.

Missoula saw higher than normal temperatures at the end of May, Kitsmiller said. Although they weren’t quite as high as officials had predicted, 2021 still had one of the warmest Mays the city has seen.

In terms of fire risk, Kitsmiller said the recent rain in Missoula has helped to mitigate dryness in the area, but there still is an above-normal fire risk.

“It’s a matter of waiting and seeing how July goes,” he said. “If we can get some rain, that will help.”

