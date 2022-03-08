Missoula Downtown Association announces annual award winners

Missoula’s downtown, with its eclectic assortment of business, events and parks, wouldn't function without a lot of hard work from dedicated community members behind the scenes.

That’s why, for the past 22 years, the Missoula Downtown Association has recognized and honored individuals and organizations who make downtown tick.

The association canceled its annual in-person awards banquet and membership meeting this year due to the COVID pandemic, but they recently announced six people and businesses who had a big impact on the downtown area in 2021.

Donna Gaukler, director of Missoula Parks and Recreation, was recognized as the Dan Cederberg Downtowner of the Year for her work in providing equitable access to parks, improvements to Westside Park and creative revamping of the former library into Base Camp.

The committee also noted her work to get the North Riverside Parks and Trails Plan improvements underway.

“Missoula parks and trails are some of our most valuable assets in our community, and Donna Gaukler’s work to improve, upgrade, maintain and grow support for our public spaces brings real, positive, and impactful change that all Missoulians can appreciate,” said Josh Eder, president of the MDA board of directors. “Our community is really lucky to have Donna Gaukler at the helm of our parks and recreation programming.”

The Roxy Theater was named the Downtown Business of the Year for its “extreme creativity in programming through the pandemic as well as its powerful return to in-person movies.”

After COVID shut down the theater, the Roxy partnered with the Missoula PaddleHeads to create Centerfield Cinema, an outdoor theater at the baseball stadium that helped people stay sane during the pandemic.

The Roxy, a nonprofit with about 20 employees, also created the outdoor Roxy Garden for viewing movies in the alley and expanded with an annex next door to their main building on the Hip Strip. They recently reopened and have brought life and vibrancy back to downtown, according to the association.

Mike Steinberg, the executive director of the Roxy, said they’re honored to receive the award. He’s also excited about opening up the Roxy Garden again this spring.

“We haven’t figured out exactly what we’re doing, but we’re going to open it up for the International Wildlife Film Festival in late April and early May,” he said.

Bram Moore, operations coordinator for the Downtown Missoula Partnership, was the Downtown Employee of the Year for his “steadfast and inspiring service to the Downtown community.”

Moore was primarily responsible for the record-setting downtown gift card sales for 2021 of $570,000. He also oversees Caras Park management and events, the Downtown Boulevard Banner program and serves as the first employee who greets every visitor to the Downtown Missoula Partnership office.

Ashley Larkin, a commercial loan officer at First Montana Bank, was honored as the Downtown Volunteer of the Year. In addition to serving as the association's board president, Larkin volunteered at essentially all Downtown Association festivals last year.

Jed Liston was recognized as the MDA Committee Member of the Year for his leadership and service to the Downtown Marketing Committee. His 40 years of experience in marketing “has helped shape and refine the strategies and campaigns that bring people to Downtown Missoula,” according to the association.

Ellen Buchanan, director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency, was named the MDA Downtown Board Member of the Year for her “incredibly high level of service to the Downtown community and tireless contributions at multiple levels.”

Buchanan serves on the MDA Board of Directors, as well as the Downtown Business Improvement District Board of Trustees. She chairs the Downtown Master Plan implementation team, the River City Roots Festival committee, and the Winter & Garden City BrewFests planning team.

“We are so fortunate to have incredibly talented and dedicated individuals who give so much of themselves and their resources back to our community,” Eder continued. “One of the most important things that makes Missoula the community we love is our people. Our downtown people, our public servants, leaders, employees, and volunteers, are constantly giving back to make our community better, and the Downtown Awards is just one small way in which we can honor the people who make Downtown Missoula the best it can be.”

This year 15 individuals were nominated for a Downtown Award. The Downtown Awards Program was established in 1986 and expanded in both 2004 and 2014. Nearly 100 individuals and businesses have been recognized over the years.

