 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missoula downtown shooting suspect pleads not guilty, bail hearing set for next week
0 Comments
editor's pick alert top story

Missoula downtown shooting suspect pleads not guilty, bail hearing set for next week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
lamb

Grason S. Lamb

A Missoula man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to firing shots in downtown near the Badlander and Bodega bars.

Grason S. Lamb, 23, was arraigned in Missoula District Court on one count of attempted deliberate homicide and three counts of criminal endangerment.

Missoula County District Court Judge Robert DesChamps presided. 

Lamb was arrested Sept. 8 on suspicion of firing shots in downtown Missoula, leaving one person wounded. Missoula police responded to gunfire at about 2 a.m. — they encountered a group of people running northbound on Ryman Street who reported to officers their friend had been shot.

They indicated the suspect, identified as Lamb, was just north of the parking garage near the Bodega Bar and Badlander.

When officers located Lamb, they saw him reaching into his pocket as he “refused commands to stop,” prompting them to run at Lamb and take him to the ground, court documents said.

The victim was taken to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, where he told officials he and his friends were leaving the Bodega Bar when they saw Lamb pull a gun from his pants, fire it once toward the ground and then start shooting in the direction of the group, court documents said. They did not know who Lamb was and had no prior interactions with him.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Lamb is being held in the Missoula County jail on a $500,000 bond.

At Tuesday’s hearing, Missoula County Public Defender Jordan Kilby requested a bond hearing be set, and said she intended to ask Lamb be released on his own recognizance.

“While these charges are very serious, jail is not the right place for him,” Kilby said, adding she’s working on a plan for Lamb to be safely in the community.

At the bail hearing, Kilby intends to call a handful of witnesses to speak on Lamb’s behalf.

State prosecution opposed Lamb being released on his own recognizance, citing the serious nature of the charges.

At Lamb’s initial appearance on Sept. 9, Missoula County Chief Criminal Deputy Attorney Matt Jennings said the only thing separating this incident from a national-level mass shooting was Lamb missing his targets.

If convicted of the most serious crime, Lamb could face up to 130 years in state prison and a $150,000 fine.

A bail hearing was set for Sept. 30 at 9 a.m.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
2

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Why are there more floods?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Massage therapist sues resort, claiming sex harassment
Local News

Massage therapist sues resort, claiming sex harassment

A suit filed into federal court alleges a massage therapist working at the Rocking J. Ranch was sexually harassed by clients in 2019 and 2020, and the resort failed to respond in a way that mitigated an unsafe work environment for the plaintiff.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News