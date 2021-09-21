Missoula downtown shooting suspect pleads not guilty, bail hearing set for next week

A Missoula man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to firing shots in downtown near the Badlander and Bodega bars.

Grason S. Lamb, 23, was arraigned in Missoula District Court on one count of attempted deliberate homicide and three counts of criminal endangerment.

Missoula County District Court Judge Robert DesChamps presided.

Lamb was arrested Sept. 8 on suspicion of firing shots in downtown Missoula, leaving one person wounded. Missoula police responded to gunfire at about 2 a.m. — they encountered a group of people running northbound on Ryman Street who reported to officers their friend had been shot.

They indicated the suspect, identified as Lamb, was just north of the parking garage near the Bodega Bar and Badlander.

When officers located Lamb, they saw him reaching into his pocket as he “refused commands to stop,” prompting them to run at Lamb and take him to the ground, court documents said.