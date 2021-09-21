Missoula downtown shooting suspect pleads not guilty, bail hearing set for next week

A Missoula man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to firing shots in downtown near the Badlander and Bodega bars.
Grason S. Lamb, 23, was arraigned in Missoula District Court on one count of attempted deliberate homicide and three counts of criminal endangerment.
Missoula County District Court Judge Robert DesChamps presided.
Lamb was arrested Sept. 8 on suspicion of firing shots in downtown Missoula, leaving one person wounded. Missoula police responded to gunfire at about 2 a.m. — they encountered a group of people running northbound on Ryman Street who reported to officers their friend had been shot.
They indicated the suspect, identified as Lamb, was just north of the parking garage near the Bodega Bar and Badlander.
When officers located Lamb, they saw him reaching into his pocket as he “refused commands to stop,” prompting them to run at Lamb and take him to the ground, court documents said.
The victim was taken to Providence St. Patrick Hospital, where he told officials he and his friends were leaving the Bodega Bar when they saw Lamb pull a gun from his pants, fire it once toward the ground and then start shooting in the direction of the group, court documents said. They did not know who Lamb was and had no prior interactions with him.
Lamb is being held in the Missoula County jail on a $500,000 bond.
At Tuesday’s hearing, Missoula County Public Defender Jordan Kilby requested a bond hearing be set, and said she intended to ask Lamb be released on his own recognizance.
“While these charges are very serious, jail is not the right place for him,” Kilby said, adding she’s working on a plan for Lamb to be safely in the community.
At the bail hearing, Kilby intends to call a handful of witnesses to speak on Lamb’s behalf.
State prosecution opposed Lamb being released on his own recognizance, citing the serious nature of the charges.
At Lamb’s initial appearance on Sept. 9, Missoula County Chief Criminal Deputy Attorney Matt Jennings said the only thing separating this incident from a national-level mass shooting was Lamb missing his targets.
If convicted of the most serious crime, Lamb could face up to 130 years in state prison and a $150,000 fine.
A bail hearing was set for Sept. 30 at 9 a.m.