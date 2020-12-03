Missoula duo creates high-protein freeze-dried backcountry meals

“You can pour boiling water straight into the bag, so you don’t need bowls or cups,” Ben explained. “It takes about 10 minutes to reconstitute.”

Ben said with some freeze-dried meals, you have to poke around to find the two or three pieces of meat. The goal for their meals to to leave customers feeling like they didn't get ripped off while they're shivering under a tarp somewhere in the woods after a long day on the trail.

When coming up with their plan for the business, the brothers decided that people would be willing to pay a dollar or two extra for backcountry meals made in small batches, using natural, fresh ingredients without fillers. So far, they said they've gotten good customer feedback and have sold over 1,500 bags. They only have a retail license and not a wholesale license that would allow them to sell in big-box stores, so they’re only selling online direct to customers right now.

Their only hiccup with online marketing is that there’s a now-defunct company called Pinnacle Foods that had the web domain name pinnaclefoods.com, owned by commercial giant Conagra, so the Ritner brothers settled on Pinnaclefoods.co without the ‘m’ on the end. So far it’s working, but every once in a while they get strange emails from people looking for the other company.