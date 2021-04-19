Missoula duo forms nonprofit to haul tons of trash from surrounding woods

They're going to have an education day for kids next week to talk about the importance of not littering.

Last year, they took 3,600 pounds of trash out of a site in Pattee Canyon. They work with the Lolo National Forest and the Bureau of Land Management to identify illegal dump sites. At one spot, they had to rappel down a cliff.

"We just threw on harnesses and jumped off the side of the cliff," Lemeza said. "It was kinda fun actually."

He noted that private landowners, like timber companies, might cut off access to hunters and hikers if trash becomes a problem.

"We want to keep the gates open," he said.

The duo also take part in the Adopt a Highway program to clean a portion of the highway near East Missoula every year.

Some parts of the job aren't fun. For example, they help property owners clear garbage every once in a while, and they have to deal with health hazards.

The things they find deep in the woods always surprise them.