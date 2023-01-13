Missoula duo sentenced for drug trafficking, firearms

A duo from Missoula was sentenced on Thursday after a law enforcement investigation recovered firearms and over 7 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Carlos G. Aguirre, 36, was sentenced to 15 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Co-defendant Savannah S. Smith, 38, was sentenced to five years and six months in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release.

Aguirre pleaded guilty in May 2022 to possession with intent to distribute meth and fentanyl and to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to federal court filings. Smith pleaded guilty in May 2022 to possession with intent to distribute meth and fentanyl and to being a drug user or addict in possession of firearms and ammunition.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided at Thursday’s sentencing.

On Aug. 6, 2021, authorities served a search warrant on a house shared by Aguirre and Smith. They also searched a car driven by Aguirre and found a quarter pound of meth packaged for sale and a 9mm handgun, court documents state.

In the house, authorities found about 6.9 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl pills. Seven pounds of meth is the equivalent of about 25,368 doses, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. They also found 21 guns in the residence.

Smith reportedly told officers that Aguirre would give her meth and she would trade the meth for opiate pills, the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated. Aguirre made multiple money transfers totaling roughly $22,000 from August 2019 to September 2021. Transfers went to addresses in Billings, Fresno, California, Las Vegas, and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Aguirre traveled to Fresno on multiple occasions, where the U.S. Attorney’s Office stated he had active links to gangs. He also traveled to Sacramento, California and Spokane, Washington.

Three of the firearms, all 9mm pistols, that Smith purchased in Montana were recovered in Fresno in three separate criminal investigations that had gang associations, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Homeland Security Investigations and the Missoula Police Department.