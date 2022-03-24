Missoula duo trying to get nonprofit status for exotic animal rescue project

A lone leopard tortoise, native to eastern and southern Africa, was found ambling across the busy Highway 93 near Arlee north of Missoula recently, showing signs of abuse and no owner to be found.

A family spotted the animal, rescued it from the pavement and brought it to Zootown Exotics in Missoula, where it now happily munches grass and strolls around comfortably under a lamp.

Wyatt Wildey and Kadie Lovrien started their exotic animal rescue operation three years ago, and now they’ve got about 100 animals. From rosy boas to Chinese pond turtles to blue iguanas to frogs, they work diligently every day to care for and feed the creatures.

Toto, the aforementioned leopard tortoise, was a special rescue.

“When they found him he had stickers all over him and they had to scrape sticker residue off,” Lovrien explained. “Clearly from his condition he wasn’t cared for very well. And even if an owner stepped up he wasn’t going to back to him. His spine was all curved. He’s just a super shy guy.”

Their animals are mostly rescues, and come to them in a variety of ways. An elderly woman died in Helena, so they took in a blue-and-yellow macaw named Sissy. Sometimes kids can’t take care of snakes or lizards or a parent gets too busy or gets ill. Once, the Bitterroot Humane Society found a tortoise in an abandoned home. A friend of Wildey’s asked him to take care of a large clown knifefish. The other day, someone found rabbits that appeared to be 4-H project releases wandering around the Kelly Island area.

“We’re really gearing up for summer,” Lovrien explained. “There’s literally like hardly ever a day we can go without getting an animal.”

The duo work with local veterinarian Dr. Mark Klietz to make sure the animals have the proper care. They’ve had people offer donations but many of those offers have been rescinded because they’re not a nonprofit. So recently, they raised over $1,000 on GoFundMe to hire a lawyer to try to convert to a 501(c)(3) organization. They’ve also had trouble paying their power bill lately due to an influx of rescues and vet visits.

“We steadily pay around $200 to $400 monthly on the power bill,” Wildey said.

Lovrien said they’re really the only commercial exotic animal rescue in Montana, although there’s a variety of small organizations that do similar work. Wildey has a large bus that he uses to take some of the more well-adjusted animals to show to kids for educational purposes.

They offer animals up for adoption, but the couple says they try not to offer any animals to people who don’t appear able to take long-term care of a pet.

“We really don’t adopt to kids in general,” he said. “These are adult pets.”

Some boas can live for 25 to 30 years, he noted, as do some types of turtles and other reptiles. So a kid that graduates high school and goes off to college would have no way to take care of a pet.

Both Wildey and Lovrien say they donate a ton of their personal time and finances to the project, and they hope to be able to grow into a bigger space eventually and continue with their mission.

“We really think there’s a need,” Wildey said. “You know, there’s an insectarium. There needs to be something for reptiles and little small mammals too, you know?”

