The intergenerational knowledge of edible plants held by Iko’tsimiskimaki “Ekoo” Beck can be traced back at least six generations.

She’s spent her whole life harvesting with her family. Now she’s sharing that information with a wider audience through the monthly Traditional Ecological Knowledge Series, a forum held on the first Wednesday of each month through October for people of color in the community.

“It’s really nice to be able to gather plants and develop a deeper relationship with the world around you,” Beck said. “It makes you feel more at home.”

Last week, Beck showed attendees a variety of plants ready to harvest in the ethnobotany garden surrounding the Payne Family Native American Center. They tried serviceberries, also known as Saskatoon berries, and harvested fresh mint, chives and wild onions, among other edible plants.

While Beck is willing to share her knowledge with others, the opportunity to teach other people of color about the topic is important, she said.

“I love anyone who’s interested in plants, but I want to be able to talk to people of color who are also interested in plants, so it’s exciting to be able to have a forum to talk to them,” Beck said.

The series is made possible by a partnership between All Nations Health Center and Here Montana, an outdoor recreation group that seeks to increase access to the outdoors for people of color.

During the pandemic, All Nations Health Center noticed an increased desire for natural wellness remedies and created the series as a result. Dana Kingfisher and Faith Price of the health center said that it connects culture, wellness, sovereignty, knowledge and community.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Missoula is a university town, so there’s a lot of people transitioning through here and off again,” Price said. “I think it’s nice to introduce people to the plants that we have available to us here.”

The series is normally led by ethnobotanist Dr. Rosalyn LaPier, an associate environmental studies professor at the University of Montana. LaPier was unable to attend the July session, so Beck took the reins.

The sessions are held on campus outside of the Payne Family Native American Center at the University of Montana and start around 6 p.m.

July’s session focused on edible plants that can be found in the Missoula area. Next month will focus on using plants for medicine. After that, the group will transition to talk about Indigenous foods that can be purchased at the grocery store. The series will conclude with plans to harvest edible and medicinal plants for next season.

Attendee Stephanie Barron, an Indigenous student at the University of Montana, said she first heard about the series through Here Montana.

“I’m always trying to glean information and learn more to build a better, deeper relationship with my surroundings,” Barron said.

She was happy to learn about different ways to prepare serviceberries at the July session — this year she hopes to make a jam.

“Being able to identify plants on the landscape just deepens your relationship with that place because you know more about it and it doesn’t seem unfamiliar,” Barron said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.