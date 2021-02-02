Missoula economy: Housing prices see largest spike in two decades

"There's lots of out-of-state interest, with one in three sales occurring in people from out of state," he said. "It's a really vigorous market. Whatever we can do to increase inventory we'd love to see it. We really need more residential housing. Whatever we can do to help facilitate that would be a great help to the real estate industry as well."

With low interest rates and more and more people working remotely, Brauer said he expects 2021 to look a lot like 2020. He said he hopes there will be more people looking to sell.

"God knows the demand will be there," he said.

Brandon Bridge, an economist at the University of Montana, noted on Monday that 40% of renters and 22% of homeowners in Missoula County are "cost burdened," meaning they pay more than a third of their income to housing costs. That has ramifications for the entire economy, because it means people have less money to spend at local businesses or on health care and education.

"The more percentage of income you spend on housing, the less percentage you spend at other places," he said.

With wages not keeping pace with escalating prices, Bridge said more and more people are seeking housing aid.