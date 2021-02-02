Missoula economy: Housing prices see largest spike in two decades

The big story in the Missoula economy continues to be the rapidly escalating housing prices as the pandemic continues to cause other challenges.
That was the message on Monday and Tuesday as economists from the University of Montana's Bureau of Business and Economic Research and other local industry experts talked about the Missoula and Ravalli County economies.
In 2020, the median home sales price hit $350,000, according to data from the Missoula Organization of Realtors. That's an 11% jump and the largest year-over-year increase in at least two decades. Since 2001, the median home sales price in the Missoula Urban Area has increased by over 153%.
"There's just been really unprecedented increases in the market," explained John Brauer, managing broker at Windermere Real Estate in Missoula. "To say 'Missoula, Montana has not been discovered' is just not true anymore. There's a lot of interest in our area."
There were 200 more home sales in 2020 compared to 2019, for a 12% increase in sales volume, Brauer said. The average home sales price this year was roughly $399,000.
"The most fascinating stat of all is, if you compare across all data, the actual sales price was higher than the list price," he said. "That is really quite remarkable to see across all data points."
Brauer noted that an influx of buyers from other places helped push prices, as did a low inventory of homes for sale.
"There's lots of out-of-state interest, with one in three sales occurring in people from out of state," he said. "It's a really vigorous market. Whatever we can do to increase inventory we'd love to see it. We really need more residential housing. Whatever we can do to help facilitate that would be a great help to the real estate industry as well."
With low interest rates and more and more people working remotely, Brauer said he expects 2021 to look a lot like 2020. He said he hopes there will be more people looking to sell.
"God knows the demand will be there," he said.
Brandon Bridge, an economist at the University of Montana, noted on Monday that 40% of renters and 22% of homeowners in Missoula County are "cost burdened," meaning they pay more than a third of their income to housing costs. That has ramifications for the entire economy, because it means people have less money to spend at local businesses or on health care and education.
"The more percentage of income you spend on housing, the less percentage you spend at other places," he said.
With wages not keeping pace with escalating prices, Bridge said more and more people are seeking housing aid.
Since 2016, over 30,000 people in Montana have applied for federal Housing Choice Vouchers, a public housing financial aid program for people classified as making less than 50% of the area median income.
However, since 2016, only 4,112 people have been granted those vouchers.
"The demand for housing assistance greatly, greatly, greatly outweighs supply," Bridge said. "A lot of people are feeling the squeeze. A lot of households are feeling the burden of housing unaffordability."
He noted that starter homes - homes on the lower end of the price spectrum – have seen faster median sales price gains than medium- to high-priced homes.
In 2019 in Missoula, there was a 6.2-month supply of entry-level homes compared with a 16.2-month supply of higher-priced homes. Bridge said that supply of starter homes has probably only decreased in 2020, though data isn't in yet.
Patrick Barkey, an economist and the director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research, gave a broad overview of the economies of the Missoula County economy.
Missoula's total population in 2019 was 119,600 and the second highest in the state, which is an increase of 9.4% since 2010.
The median age in Missoula County is 36, ranking seventh-youngest. It's also a very educated county, with 43% of residents having a bachelor's degree or higher, which ranks second in the state.
Missoula County's earnings per job stands at $47,844, which ranks 15th in the state.
Barkey noted that Ravalli County is much older and has lower earnings per job.
The median age in Ravalli County is 49, and 59% of of that county's share of basic income comes from people who commute outside the county, primarily to Missoula, to work.
Barkey noted that in both places, as well as across the state, restaurants, hotels, bars and entertainment venues took the brunt of revenue losses due to the pandemic.
"The accommodations and food category — that took hits everywhere," he said.
Grant Kier, the executive director of the Missoula Economic Partnership, said the arts, entertainment and recreation industry saw a loss of 26.3% of revenue from June 2019 to June 2020. Accommodations and food services saw a loss of 14.2% of revenue in that same time period.
Kier also noted that the housing-price situation has a huge effect on the Missoula economy.
"Housing supply is at record lows," he said. "The cost of construction is up and the median sales price hit $350,000. That 'Zoom town' thing hit Missoula really hard."
City and county officials are working with housing nonprofits and other organizations to bring 445 units of workforce-affordable housing online, Kier said. There are also plans for an additional 40 or so market-rate housing units.
Bioscience and technology are the "shining stars" of both the Missoula and Ravalli County economies, he noted. Companies like GlaxoSmithKline and the government-run Rocky Mountain Labs are important employers in Ravalli County, while tech companies like Cognizant ATG are on hiring sprees in Missoula despite the pandemic.
Sherri Davidoff, the founder of cybertechnology security firm LMG Security in downtown Missoula, said remote work was of great benefit to her staff. Instead of booking expensive plane tickets and hotel rooms, while being away from family, her company was able to convince clients that they could do cybersecurity risk assessments and reports remotely.
"No more last-minute plane flights or paying for hotels or being separated from families," she said. "My hope is a lot of this will continue into the future."
She also echoed the sentiment heard on Monday at the forum that many people from larger cities, especially tech workers, are choosing to move to Montana for its quality of life.
"It's easier to recruit this year," she said. "We're offering a quality of life that's unparalleled. We have very quick commutes. You're not sitting in traffic. Before, our hiring pool was only in Missoula. Now we have people moving to our state with tech skills and people interested in getting jobs."