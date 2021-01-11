Missoula educators react to revised rollout plan that pushes them back in line

Last Monday, KaCee Ballou was sharing plans with Missoula-area teachers for a vaccine rollout that had them next in line to receive the shot. Head of the local teachers’ union, Ballou said the chance to get a vaccine has been a breath of fresh air for educators who have been putting themselves at risk teaching kids throughout the pandemic.
The next day, Ballou had to walk back her words, as Gov. Greg Gianforte announced revisions to Montana’s rollout plan that bumped educators back in line from phase 1B to phase 1C.
“This was a huge devastating and disheartening blow,” Ballou said Friday. “I went to school Monday and shared information on the plan we had then, which phased us in 1B. With that projected window, teachers would be getting the vaccine pretty soon, before spring break. It came as quite the blow to have to backtrack that announcement this week.”
The state has received 36,000 first doses of vaccines, Gianforte said last Tuesday, and another 41,000 initial doses are expected in the coming weeks. About 23,000 Montanans have been vaccinated so far under phase 1A.
The change from Gianforte means the 1B group now includes people 70 and older, those ages 16-69 with specific preexisting health conditions, and American Indians and other people of color who may be at elevated risk.
"We want to minimize deaths and hospitalizations from this virus. If you're a teacher and you have an underlying health condition, we've just accelerated access to the vaccine," Gianforte said last week. "If you're an essential worker and you have an underlying health condition, we just accelerated your access to the vaccine. We're going to get the people that are most susceptible vaccinated as quickly as possible."
That means frontline essential workers, including teachers, who do not have any health conditions that qualify them for earlier vaccination, will be moved to phase 1C.
With phase 1A underway and expected to be completed by late February, teachers who thought they’d be getting the vaccine in the coming weeks are now looking at the coming months.
“We were anticipating that we would have been able to get the entire staff vaccinated a little faster, but now that pushes everything back,” said Rob Watson, superintendent of Missoula County Public Schools.
While he’s glad his most vulnerable staff will still be able to get the vaccine in the next phase, he said having the whole staff vaccinated is a key mitigation strategy, especially if the district is to move toward more in-person learning.
“If we were able to get our staff vaccinated, that makes everything much safer, at least for our staff in the buildings and in the classrooms,” Watson said.
MCPS is currently operating under a hybrid model and has received both support to move to more in-person learning, as well as hesitancy from parents and teachers who say they can’t have more kids in their classrooms safely.
Vaccinations, Ballou said, could provide a safeguard to those teachers who are hesitant about moving back to a full-time, in-person schedule.
Watson agreed, saying the vaccine can provide teachers with the peace of mind of knowing they’re protected: “Not knowing for sure if they could pick it up from an asymptomatic student in class, I think it would remove that and sort of ease that fear.”
In terms of MCPS, Ballou said one of the biggest barriers to going back full-time is staffing.
“Making sure our staff is healthy and that we’re able to staff the buildings safely to have all those kids back is vital,” she said.
Ballou pointed to instances of staffing issues in the fall, where several Missoula elementary schools had 8-12 teachers out at one time due to contact tracing and quarantine requirements.
“Trying to fill those holes and make sure we have the best instruction for kids has been a challenge,” she said, adding having teachers and school staff vaccinated would reduce that uncertainty.
Most of the staffing issues in the fall were caused by spikes in the community, Watson said, adding that the sooner teachers are vaccinated, the less likely they are to be affected by those spikes.
“It would be great to get that vaccine as soon as possible because I think that would help with those quarantine issues if staff were vaccinated,” he said.
Kathy Schneider, principal at Loyola Sacred Heart High School, said while it’s most important that those who are most vulnerable receive the vaccine first, there was some disappointment among teachers in reaction to the revised rollout schedule.
“Teachers love what they do and want to do right by kids and really believe that in-person instruction, if possible, is the best way to do that,” she said. “Having the vaccine would help people feel better about that.”
The Missoula Catholic school has been in full-time, in-person learning since the start of the school year, but Schneider admitted their small size has allowed them to do that safely. And even as a small school, she said they’ve had staffing issues and had to relocate classes to spread kids out and reduce close contacts.
“I had teachers who were very excited and thinking probably this month we’d be getting it," she said. "Now it looks like maybe March.”
It's unclear when teachers might start getting vaccinations under the new schedule and March seems like it would be the earliest time frame under the current pace of rollout. Missoula County is in phase 1A of its vaccination distribution plan and said it is not currently accepting appointments for those who fall under phase 1B, nor is it compiling an appointment list for that group at this time.
Leahy said the health department needs time to plan where people in later phases will register and get the vaccine, and noted that the county still hasn't even received enough doses to vaccinate all of its health care workers.
Watson said there’s been disappointment among teachers this week following the news they’d be pushed back in terms of priority.
“We’re all going to get vaccinated at some point and everyone knows that, it’s just that I think we were all hoping that educators would have an opportunity a little bit sooner.”
State Bureau reporter Holly Michels and Missoulian reporter Cameron Evans contributed to this story.