Missoula educators react to revised rollout plan that pushes them back in line

“It would be great to get that vaccine as soon as possible because I think that would help with those quarantine issues if staff were vaccinated,” he said.

Kathy Schneider, principal at Loyola Sacred Heart High School, said while it’s most important that those who are most vulnerable receive the vaccine first, there was some disappointment among teachers in reaction to the revised rollout schedule.

“Teachers love what they do and want to do right by kids and really believe that in-person instruction, if possible, is the best way to do that,” she said. “Having the vaccine would help people feel better about that.”

The Missoula Catholic school has been in full-time, in-person learning since the start of the school year, but Schneider admitted their small size has allowed them to do that safely. And even as a small school, she said they’ve had staffing issues and had to relocate classes to spread kids out and reduce close contacts.

“I had teachers who were very excited and thinking probably this month we’d be getting it," she said. "Now it looks like maybe March.”