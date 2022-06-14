Missoula elected officials, local rabbi denounce planned neo-Nazi rally

Racism has no place in Montana, according to Missoula mayor John Engen, commissioner Josh Slotnick and local rabbi Laurie Franklin. All three released statements condemning plans for a white supremacist neo-Nazi rally that's apparently planned for Saturday in Missoula.

"The City of Missoula will once again go on record in denouncing bigotry, hate and violence as a fresh crop of protesters and propagandists attempt to drive more wedges in our cracked republic," Mayor Engen said. "We continue to monitor groups traveling the country and will respond appropriately to all credible threats."

Engen is asking residents to be wary and report incidents that cause alarm.

"And, because we’ve dealt with these threats before, I’m confident that our teams are prepared to serve, protect and defend the Constitution of our state and nation," he said.

Commissioner Slotnick said he recently heard about neo-Nazis planning to come here.

"This could just be an unfounded rumor," he said. "Regardless, imagining such a thing brings a whole array of passionate negative emotions to a boiling point. We can take heart in knowing these dangerous misguided ideas have no place in Missoula County, that’s clear and easy."

Slotnick said there are underlying issues that need to be addressed.

"Far more challenging is for us to acknowledge that we all need community and purpose, and for some lost souls, neo-Nazis are it," he said. "The ideas are unacceptable, but the motivation to belong and have meaning are universal. In this moment, we too must exercise our right to free speech.

"Let us belong to each other and to this place, with love and strength, and actively celebrate the best of who we are."

Rabbi Laurie Franklin of the Har Shalom Jewish congregation in Missoula also sent an email to the Missoulian and other city leaders praising Engen for his "principled, consistent stand against hate."

"The events of the past weekend in Idaho, with the arrest of 30-plus Patriot Front would-be rioters, is a sobering reminder that we cannot dismiss even the smallest apparent threat," she said. "The Nazi-affiliated group that is supposed to appear somewhere in Missoula on 6/18 may just be looking for publicity and a recruitment advantage or they may also be motivated toward violence. We have no way to know for sure."

But, she said, it's an issue that should concern everyone.

"The rise of Nazi/white nationalist groups in Montana and across the country is a chilling threat to society," Franklin concluded.

The Pacific Northwest chapter of the Anti-Defamation League and the Montana Human Rights Network became aware in recent weeks of a rally planned by a group called the National Socialist Movement. Both organizations are cautioning Missoulians to avoid interacting with the group.

The National Socialist Movement has been designated as a "hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center, which describes them as an organization that specializes in theatrical and provocative protests.

