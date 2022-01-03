Missoula elected officials sworn in

Six new city councilors, three municipal judges and the mayor were all sworn in on Monday afternoon at city council chambers.

The ceremony was closed to the public, but broadcast on Zoom. The municipal general election was held this past November.

John Engen was sworn in for a record fifth term as mayor, which will run for four years.

Jennifer Savage (Ward 1), Jordan Hess (Ward 2), Daniel Carlino (Ward 3), Mike Nugent (Ward 4), Stacie Anderson (Ward 5) and Kristen Jordan (Ward 6) were all sworn in for their terms, which also last four years.

The three new municipal judges — Jennifer Streano, Eli Parker and Jacob Coolidge — were also sworn in. They will serve four-year terms and two of the positions are new, created in response to changes in state law.

District court judge Leslie Halligan started off the ceremony by swearing in Streano and spoke a few words about the importance of having women on the bench. Streano and Halligan are the only two women judges in Missoula County.

"We have had many other women come before us to help pave the way," Halligan said. "We hope the skills that we (gained) in our legal careers will help us continue to make good judgments for all citizens in Missoula."

When swearing in Engen, Halligan said, "We are very proud John to have you continue in your role as our mayor and your career as a public servant has been excellent."

Engen beat Jacob Elder in a heated mayoral race. He delivered a short statement after the ceremony.

"Our responsibility here is enormous," Engen said. "Democracy is messy and challenging, painful, remarkable and wonderful. It happens most visibly, most palpably at the local level. So the folks who are taking these oaths today are engaged in the business that hundreds of years ago, the founders suggested was the ultimate calling and that is, we work together to manage our problems together so that we can all do better."

Savage, Carlino, Nugent and Jordan are new to the city council, while Hess began his third term and Anderson her second.

Savage is a freelance communications director and has worked at nonprofit organizations during her career.

Hess is the University of Montana's transportation director and has been a strong voice on transit as well as planning and development.

Carlino, a climate activist and passionate housing advocate, is the youngest city council member in Missoula's history and narrowly won the seat over Dori Gilels.

Nugent, a broker with Berkshire Hathaway, is deeply involved with the housing community, serves as president of the United Way of Missoula County Board of Directors, and is a commissioner on the Missoula Housing Authority Board.

Anderson works for A Better Big Sky and ran a reelection campaign based on bringing a critical and balanced approach to the position.

Jordan was a major player in the creation of the mobile crisis response teams and ran on a platform of criminal justice reform and data-driven solutions to problems.

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

