Missoula election admin: 77k ballots to be mailed, 80% turnout expected

For the first time in history, Missoula County will be conducting an all-mail federal general election this year, due the coronavirus pandemic.
Local officials expect it to go smoothly considering the first all-mail federal primary election was held in June and went off without a hitch. In fact, turnout in the 2020 primary was 54.46% compared to just 42% in the 2016 primary.
“We’re hoping to do the same this November,” said Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman in a conference call on Thursday. “According to the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control), the safest way for the voters to vote is by voting by mail. Postage is paid on every ballot. Fill out the ballot, sign it, and drop it in any mailbox.”
The Missoula County Elections Office will be mailing out 77,740 ballots to all the registered active voters in the county on Friday. People should start seeing ballots and instructions in their mailboxes starting on Oct. 10.
“If you haven’t got your ballot by Wednesday, Oct. 14, go to www.myvoterpage.mt.com and confirm where you are registered and find out where your ballot was sent,” Seaman said.
Because Missoula County opted to conduct the election by mail, polling places except for the Elections Office headquarters at 140 N. Russell St. will not be open on Election Day, Nov. 3. Ballots are due back to the Elections Office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Postmarks are not sufficient.
Residents can verify they are registered to vote at their current address at www.myvoterpagemt.com. Residents who need to register to vote or update their registration need to fill out the voter registration form found at http://missoula.co/registertovote.
All elections services including voter registration will be provided at the warehouse on the east side of the Elections Center complex at 140 N. Russell St. in Missoula. Voters should enter the parking lot at the corner of Prince and Wyoming streets. Look for the large “Enter Here” sign.
Seaman is hoping there is an 80% turnout for the general election this year. Because each ballot is two pages, that means elections officials would be processing about 120,000 pieces of paper. He said the county is prepared to make sure all ballots are counted and results are posted in a timely manner.
On Thursday, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked an effort by President Donald Trump’s campaign and other Republican groups to overturn Gov. Steve Bullock’s decision to allow counties to hold all-mail elections this year. The Republican groups had argued that mailed ballots are subject to fraud.
In September, before the case went to the Supreme Court, a federal judge said the Republican argument that all-mail elections lead to fraud is “a fiction."
“When pressed during the hearing in this matter, the (Republic groups) plaintiffs were compelled to concede that they cannot point to a single instance of voter fraud in Montana in any election during the last 20 years,” U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen wrote.
Seaman told the Missoulian there was no voter fraud in Missoula County for the all-mail primary this past June.
Seaman noted that people who need to vote in person can do so at the County Elections Center before Nov. 3, and about 300 people have done that so far. On Election Day on Nov. 3, people can register to vote, vote and receive a replacement ballot from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. at the Elections Center.
Montana overall saw a roughly 9% increase in turnout from the in-person primary election in 2016 to the all-mail primary election in 2020. Lake County elections administrator Katie Harding told the Missoulian that there was a 10% increase in turnout from the 2018 primary to the 2020 primary in Lake County.
There will be satellite voter events around Missoula County on different dates leading up to Election Day.
Some key dates over the next month:
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St. Residents can register to vote, receive a replacement ballot, vote a ballot in person or drop off a ballot at this event.
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Seeley Lake Tax Extension Office, 3360 Hwy. 83 N. Residents can register to vote, receive a replacement ballot, vote a ballot in person or drop off a ballot at this event.
- Monday, Oct. 26: Last day of regular registration. After this date, residents will need to appear in person at the Elections Office to register to vote or update their information.
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: The Elections Office will hold a voter satellite event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the University of Montana Adams Center. Residents can register to vote, receive a replacement ballot, vote a ballot in person or drop off a ballot at this event.
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing a ballot seven days before the election to ensure delivery by Election Day. If a voter has not mailed their ballot by this date, they should drop it off at the Elections Center during the previously listed hours through Nov. 2, or at one of the Election Day ballot drop-off locations listed below.
- Monday, Nov. 2: By state law, voter registration will be unavailable after 12 p.m. Voters can still drop off ballots, receive a replacement ballot or vote a ballot in person until 7 p.m. that day.
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: Election Day. Residents can register to vote, receive a replacement ballot and vote in person at the Elections Center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Drive-thru ballot drop-off will not be offered at the Elections Center on Election Day; this service will be provided at McCormick Park instead.
The following ballot drop-off locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day only:
- Missoula Early Learning Center (Cold Springs), 2625 Briggs St.
- Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.
- Spring Meadows Fire Station, 9350 Ladyslipper Lane
- Lolo Elementary School, 11395 Highway 93 S.
- McCormick Park, 600 Cregg Lane
- Clinton School Annex, 20359 E. Mullan Road
- Potomac Greenough Community Center, 29827 Potomac Road
- Seeley Lake Elementary School, 200 School Lane
- Missoula County Fairgrounds, 1101 South Ave. W.
- UM (Adams Center), 32 Campus Drive
- Clearwater Credit Union, 2610 N. Reserve St.
Common voter questions are online at http://missoula.co/election2020faq. Residents can call the Elections Office at 406-258-4751 or email electioninfo@missoulacounty.us if they have additional questions.
If a voter chooses to vote at the Elections Center and does not wish to use their mailed ballot, their mailed ballot will be voided before the database will issue a new one. Residents who voted before Oct. 9 will still receive the voided ballot in the mail, but the voter database will not be able to accept the voided ballot if another ballot has been accepted.
