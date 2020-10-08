Missoula election admin: 77k ballots to be mailed, 80% turnout expected

Because Missoula County opted to conduct the election by mail, polling places except for the Elections Office headquarters at 140 N. Russell St. will not be open on Election Day, Nov. 3. Ballots are due back to the Elections Office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3. Postmarks are not sufficient.

Residents can verify they are registered to vote at their current address at www.myvoterpagemt.com. Residents who need to register to vote or update their registration need to fill out the voter registration form found at http://missoula.co/registertovote.

All elections services including voter registration will be provided at the warehouse on the east side of the Elections Center complex at 140 N. Russell St. in Missoula. Voters should enter the parking lot at the corner of Prince and Wyoming streets. Look for the large “Enter Here” sign.

Seaman is hoping there is an 80% turnout for the general election this year. Because each ballot is two pages, that means elections officials would be processing about 120,000 pieces of paper. He said the county is prepared to make sure all ballots are counted and results are posted in a timely manner.