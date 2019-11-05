Tuesday is the last day to vote in the Missoula City Council election, as well as on the DeSmet School Bond. Here’s your quick guide for Election Day if you haven’t voted yet, including some situations you may be in:
I have my mail ballot, but haven’t sent it in.
It’s too late to mail your ballot, so you can drop it off at any of the eight polling places around Missoula before 8 p.m. Make sure you sign the envelope before it’s sealed, and you fill out the accompanying form if you’re dropping off anyone else’s ballot for them. The drop off centers are:
• The Elections Center, Missoula County Fairgrounds, 1101 South Ave.
• Rattlesnake Elementary, 1220 Pineview Dr.
• Missoula Senior Center, 705 S. Higgins Ave.
• Lewis and Clark Elementary, 2901 Park St.
• Jeannette Rankin School, 5150 Bigfork Road
• Franklin Elementary, 1910 S. 11th St. W.
• Hellgate Elementary, 2385 Flynn Lane
• DeSmet School, 6355 Padre Lane
I put my ballot in the mail, but I'm worried it was too late.
You can check to see if your ballot was received by the Missoula County Elections Office by giving them a call at (406) 258-4751, or you can go to the Elections Center at the Fairgrounds to void your mail ballot and submit a new one.
I’m not registered at my current address, or I never got a ballot, but should have.
To make any changes to your voter registration, such as a change of address, you must go to the Missoula Fairgrounds Election Center. At the Fairgrounds, you can still register to vote in this election. If you’re registering for the first time or changing your address, be sure to bring ID, which can be any of the following:
• Driver's License
• School District or Post-secondary education photo identification
• Costco Card
• Tribal Photo Card
• Voter Confirmation Card
• Current utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, or government document that shows the elector's name and current address
I don’t know who to vote for.
Check out the candidate Q&As here, and you can read our coverage of the candidate forums for Ward 1 here, Wards 2 here, Wards 3 and 4 here, and Ward 5 and 6 here. There is information about the DeSmet School Bond here.