Missoula elections center sees long lines, waits

Seaman said most of the people who had come through the Elections Center so far wanted to vote in person on location, but added they can also take the ballot with them, fill it out and take it to one of the other drop-off locations around town before 8 p.m.

“Most voters have chosen to vote in person here, and so that is absolutely an area where we can help accommodate them, but it does mean we get a little bit longer line.”

Towards the front of the line, Madison Atlas said she’d been waiting for two hours and blamed procrastination on why she was voting in person on Tuesday.

“I was planning on voting earlier, but I just didn’t get to it,” said the University of Montana student. “I came here because it’s the 100-year anniversary of women’s suffrage, so I decided I better do my part and vote.”

The atmosphere in the line, she said, had been calm and pleasant so far.

“I haven’t heard any bad comments or anything. Everyone’s just kind of keeping to themselves.”

At one point, poll workers set up a table and brought out around 12 large Domino's pizzas that were delivered through Pizza to the Polls, a national organization that organizes and sends free food to polling places with long lines.