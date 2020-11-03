 Skip to main content
Missoula elections center sees long lines, waits
From the Complete coverage of Montana's 2020 general election series

“You’re so close, you guys, so close!” a poll worker in a yellow vest shouted to voters at the front of the long line at the Missoula County Elections Center on Tuesday.

By noon on one of the most anticipated Election Days in recent memory, the socially-distanced string of some 160 people stretched through the parking lot, down Russell Street and around the corner before turning down Dakota Street. A snack table offered Goldfish crackers and juice boxes, and toward the back of the line, a man played guitar and sang as he waited, offering others in line free, live entertainment.

By midday, with temperatures hovering around 40 degrees, the wait was around two hours to vote in person and the line was only expected to increase throughout the afternoon and evening.

“It could be up to four hours,” said Bradley Seaman, Missoula County elections administrator. “We’ve been pretty busy.”

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, the Missoula County Elections Office reported 85.12 percent of ballots had been returned.

While there are several ballot drop-off locations around Missoula County where people can take their mail-in ballots, the Elections Center is the only location in the county where voters can register on Election Day and fill out their ballot in person.

“It’s really kind of limited by that capacity for voters. We have 12 voting stations inside,” Seaman said, adding they have to clean and disinfect each station between people. “We want to encourage people to make an educated, informed decision, so we’re not rushing them.”

Seaman said most of the people who had come through the Elections Center so far wanted to vote in person on location, but added they can also take the ballot with them, fill it out and take it to one of the other drop-off locations around town before 8 p.m.

“Most voters have chosen to vote in person here, and so that is absolutely an area where we can help accommodate them, but it does mean we get a little bit longer line.”

Towards the front of the line, Madison Atlas said she’d been waiting for two hours and blamed procrastination on why she was voting in person on Tuesday.

“I was planning on voting earlier, but I just didn’t get to it,” said the University of Montana student. “I came here because it’s the 100-year anniversary of women’s suffrage, so I decided I better do my part and vote.”

The atmosphere in the line, she said, had been calm and pleasant so far.

“I haven’t heard any bad comments or anything. Everyone’s just kind of keeping to themselves.”

At one point, poll workers set up a table and brought out around 12 large Domino's pizzas that were delivered through Pizza to the Polls, a national organization that organizes and sends free food to polling places with long lines.

“This one election is so critical,” said Celeste Yeager, a voter in line who called to request the Pizza to the Polls delivery. “Food is essential if the line’s going to be three hours long.”

At the very back of the line, David and Janice Maurer had just arrived around noon and didn’t realize there would be a line.

“We were unprepared, and we thought we were voting at Target Range and when we showed up there was no voting there and we drove over here,” David Maurer said.

The pair said they wanted to vote on Election Day rather than mail their ballots in because they wanted to celebrate the occasion.

“We wanted to feel like we did something instead of just … putting it in the mail,” he said. “I would like to make my statement.”

At the drop-off location at the Adams Center on UM’s campus, poll worker Tom Javins said they’d collected around 130 ballots by midday. Across town at the Missoula County Fairgrounds, a car was pulling up to cast a ballot steadily about every minute Tuesday morning.

“I’ve been working this drop off since (Oct.) 12th and it’s just been outrageously busy,” said poll worker Vance Bennett. By 11 a.m. Tuesday, he said he’d collected between 60 and 70 ballots.

Back at the Elections Center, Joshua Lindsay was only a few people away from entering the building to vote when he said he’d been there for a little more than two hours. Lindsay was voting in person because he mistakenly registered under the wrong address and therefore didn’t receive a mail-in ballot.

“This is the most important thing we get to do as Americans,” he said. “This is what makes Democracy work, so it’s important to exercise our right to vote.”

