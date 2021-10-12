Missoula elections office set to mail ballots for Nov. 2 general election

Ballots for the Nov. 2 general election will be headed to Missoula voters' mailboxes on Wednesday.

Missoula County's Election Office announced on Tuesday morning that approximately 73,506 ballots will be mailed out. The election is all-mail, and return postage is prepaid.

Polling places will not be open on election day. Late voter registration ends on Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. and at this point any changes need to be made in person at the elections office. This includes registering to vote — there is no longer same-day registration due to changes in state law.

“If voters missed the primary election, now is the time to make sure their information is current with the Elections Office,” Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said in a news release. “The best way to ensure you will be able to vote in this election is to register or make any changes by noon on Monday, Nov. 1."

Six city council seats — Wards 1 through 6 — as well as three municipal judge positions and Missoula's mayor will be decided in the election. There are also two ballot measures regarding countywide marijuana tax laws.

The first is a 3% tax on non-medical marijuana purchases, while the second is for a 3% tax on medical marijuana purchases.