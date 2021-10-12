Missoula elections office set to mail ballots for Nov. 2 general election

Ballots for the Nov. 2 general election will be headed to Missoula voters' mailboxes on Wednesday.
Missoula County's Election Office announced on Tuesday morning that approximately 73,506 ballots will be mailed out. The election is all-mail, and return postage is prepaid.
Polling places will not be open on election day. Late voter registration ends on Nov. 1 at 12 p.m. and at this point any changes need to be made in person at the elections office. This includes registering to vote — there is no longer same-day registration due to changes in state law.
“If voters missed the primary election, now is the time to make sure their information is current with the Elections Office,” Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said in a news release. “The best way to ensure you will be able to vote in this election is to register or make any changes by noon on Monday, Nov. 1."
Six city council seats — Wards 1 through 6 — as well as three municipal judge positions and Missoula's mayor will be decided in the election. There are also two ballot measures regarding countywide marijuana tax laws.
The first is a 3% tax on non-medical marijuana purchases, while the second is for a 3% tax on medical marijuana purchases.
On Jan. 1, 2022, marijuana will be recreationally legal in Montana.
Incumbent John Engen and Jacob Elder are squaring off for the mayoral seat.
There are six wards in the city, each represented by two councilors. Six spots, one in each ward, are being competed for in this election. Jennifer Savage and Jane VanFossen are competing for the Ward 1 seat, while incumbent Jordan Hess is being challenged by Rebecca Dawson in Ward 2.
In Ward 3, Dori Gilels and Daniel Carlino are competing for a position as are Mike Nugent and Alan Ault in Ward 4. Stacie Anderson, the Ward 5 incumbent, is being challenged by Bob Campbell. Kristen Jordan and Tom Taylor are the candidates in Ward 6.
Due to changes in state law, Missoula will also go from having one elected judge to three elected judges. The candidates in department one are Jennifer Streano and Sam Warren with Thorin Geist and Eli Parker competing in department two. In department three, Ethan Lerman and Jacob Coolidge are squaring off.
