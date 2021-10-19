Missoula elections office to host 'Vote Early Day' on Saturday

The Missoula County elections office is inviting all county residents to participate in a "Vote Early Day" this Saturday, Oct. 23 to make sure their information is accurate and their ballot is received before the general election deadline.

The Nov. 2 general election is an all-mail affair in Missoula County. About 73,506 registered voters were mailed ballots last week, and all ballots are due at the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell St. by 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. Ballots that are postmarked that day do not count, as they need to be at the Elections Center by that deadline.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill earlier this year that outlawed voter registration on Election Day. Because of that, all voters need to be registered by noon on the Monday before Election Day.

According to county communications manager Allison Franz, 975 people either registered to vote or updated their registration information on Election Day in the 2020 general election. In the 2018 general election, that number was 1,320.