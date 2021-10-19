Missoula elections office to host 'Vote Early Day' on Saturday

The Missoula County elections office is inviting all county residents to participate in a "Vote Early Day" this Saturday, Oct. 23 to make sure their information is accurate and their ballot is received before the general election deadline.
The Nov. 2 general election is an all-mail affair in Missoula County. About 73,506 registered voters were mailed ballots last week, and all ballots are due at the Elections Center at 140 N. Russell St. by 8 p.m. on Nov. 2. Ballots that are postmarked that day do not count, as they need to be at the Elections Center by that deadline.
Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a bill earlier this year that outlawed voter registration on Election Day. Because of that, all voters need to be registered by noon on the Monday before Election Day.
According to county communications manager Allison Franz, 975 people either registered to vote or updated their registration information on Election Day in the 2020 general election. In the 2018 general election, that number was 1,320.
The event this coming Saturday will run from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and voters can show up in person at the Elections Office to register to vote. They can also cast a ballot at that time.
County communications coordinator Sarah Bell wrote in an email that it's an extra opportunity for voters, especially those who work during normal business hours, to "participate in democracy."
At noon on Saturday, voters can join elections staff for a process tour to observe the ballot validation and counting procedure. Each step will be modeled, and there will be time for questions and answers.
County elections administrator Bradley Seaman said allowing people to watch ballots being processed will help them understand the required verification steps that guarantee election integrity.
"We are excited to participate in Vote Early Day and offer extended hours in the weeks leading up to the general election," Seaman said. "Our staff and elections judges go above and beyond to make it possible for all residents to vote in every election, and voters will get a chance to witness this at the noon tour."
A group led by a Republican state lawmaker from Missoula, Rep. Brad Tschida, questioned the integrity of Missoula County's voting process earlier this year. Seaman and other county officials strongly pushed back on his allegations.
Ballots can be dropped off by anyone the registered voter trusts. The person delivering the ballot will not be required to show identification or sign documentation.
Because this is a local election, voters can call 406-258-4751 to confirm their ballot has been accepted.
Between now and Election Day, the elections office will host a series of open houses where people can view ballot counts, canvassing, equipment testing and other processes. For more information visit MissoulaVotes.com.