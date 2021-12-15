Missoula Elks Lodge donates over $4,000 in winter clothes for local students

The Missoula Elks Lodge donated more than $4,000 worth of winter clothing items to the Missoula County Public Schools district on Wednesday in an effort to support the growing need of students experiencing homelessness in the community.

During the 2019-2020 school year 320 students experienced homelessness in the district. In 2020-2021 that number rose to 500, according to Colleen Lehman, the district’s liaison for the Families in Transition program.

“We’re just ecstatic to partner with her and a program and our goal is truly to meet the needs of our youth here in Missoula. As we all know the need is extreme and we understand that what’s behind me is just going to make a small dent,” said Bobby Smith, leader of the local Elks Lodge, when presenting the donated items to the district on Wednesday morning.

The Elks members coordinated with Lehman to purchase snow boots, snow pants, jackets, sweatshirts and other cold-weather necessities to support students and families experiencing homelessness.

Some families can only afford one pair of shoes for their child, which poses a problem in the winters when the shoes become wet and cold, Lehman said. Some schools require students to keep an extra pair of shoes at the building.

“As a school district we really can’t do our work and the work that we need to do without the support of the community, and that’s obviously what we’re seeing today,” said MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson.

The district’s Families in Transition program is established through the federal McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act. It provides eligible children immediate enrollment for transportation and free lunch services, Title I programs and the ability to participate in all the district’s programs and activities offered to students.

Students who are living in emergency shelters like the YWCA Transitional Housing Program or Family Promise are eligible to receive support from the Families in Transition program, as are children living with others outside of their immediate family due to loss of housing.

“I’m grateful this will make a difference in lives, improve somebody’s life and give somebody some hope — that is really important,” said Missoula Mayor John Engen.

The increased need for services through the Families in Transition program in recent years was exacerbated by the tumultuous state of Missoula’s housing market, Lehman said.

Despite the large gift from the local Elks Lodge, the program is always looking for donations. There’s a constant need for clothing, tennis shoes, school supplies, gift cards to local grocery stores and other food items, Lehman said.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.