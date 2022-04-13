 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missoula emergency crews respond to explosion, fire

Emergency crews are responding to a small shed fire in East Missoula.

Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a shed that exploded and was engulfed in flames. Callers heard explosions. No one was in the shed at the time of the fire, according to the scanner.

As of about 12:20, the flames were mostly extinguished. East Missoula Rural Fire, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and NorthWestern Energy are on scene.

This story will be updated. 

