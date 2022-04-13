Missoula emergency crews respond to explosion, fire

Emergency crews are responding to a small shed fire in East Missoula.
Calls came in around 12 p.m. for a shed that exploded and was engulfed in flames. Callers heard explosions. No one was in the shed at the time of the fire, according to the scanner.
As of about 12:20, the flames were mostly extinguished. East Missoula Rural Fire, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and NorthWestern Energy are on scene.
This story will be updated.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Criminal Justice reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today