Missoula emergency crews respond to report of body in river in Orchard Homes area
Missoula emergency personnel are responding to the confluence of the Clark Fork and Bitterroot rivers in the Orchard Homes area after a call came in around 11:15 a.m. for a report of a body in the water.

Crews from Missoula Rural Fire, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and Missoula Search and Rescue are on scene.

This story will updated as more information is available. 

