Missoula emergency winter shelter for unhoused people set to open Monday

Another option for Missoula’s unhoused community will begin its second year in operation as the winter draws near.

The city’s emergency winter shelter will open to the public the evening of Monday, Nov. 1 and will have a capacity of 150 people.

Located at 1919 North Ave. W., at the corner of Johnson Street and North Avenue, the former warehouse building is equipped with heat, electricity, wireless internet, toilets, beds spaced over 6 feet apart, a shower trailer and other amenities.

“So people can get showers and get laundry done and just connect with staff and get connected to resources,” explained Jill Bonny, the executive director of the Poverello Center, which operates the shelter along with other partners.

Bonny said the most people they ever saw on a single night last year was 135.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the Poverello Center homeless shelter on Broadway Avenue still has limited capacity to maintain social distancing. That’s why the new shelter was opened up last year, and why it was again renewed this winter.

The emergency shelter program costs about $615,000 for the season and is financially supported by the city, Missoula County and an emergency solutions grant from the local Human Resource Council.

The neighborhood around the shelter will be staffed by security personnel from a local firm, Rogers International. Those staffers will work with private property owners and neighbors to address any concerns, but they won’t block anyone from accessing services.

“We’re just hoping that (the security) can come from a harm-reduction standpoint and lower the number of times that our guests are interacting with law enforcement,” Bonny said.

Ideally, the Pov would like to have four of its people at the emergency shelter at all times, which means they need 30 direct care staffers. So far they’ve hired 16 and have many interviews scheduled.

“We have plenty of open spots,” Bonny said.

The positions pay $15 per hour and paid time off is accrued immediately. The Pov is offering monthly bonuses of $500 to full-time staff and $250 per month to part-time staff. Everyone who is still working for the Pov when the emergency shelter shuts down at the end of April in 2022 will receive a $1,500 appreciation bonus.

“Working at the Pov means you can have a direct impact on the lives of our most vulnerable neighbors,” Bonny said. “Every day we are saving people’s lives, and this is especially true during the winter. I personally encourage people to join us in the service to our community.”

Jesse Jaeger, director of development and advocacy at the Pov, said pets are allowed at the emergency shelter as long as their owners follow the pet policy.

