Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter sees unprecedented demand; city and county increase funding

As the ripple effects from the pandemic linger on, and as inflation and housing prices continue to soar and as severe winter cold sets in, the Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street for homeless community members in Missoula is seeing nearly double the demand the facility saw last winter.

The facility, which is operated and staffed by the Poverello Center homeless shelter, has provided a warm place to sleep for between 130 and 160 unhoused people every night so far this season, according to Stephanie Dolan, the Poverello Center's director of development. The shelter was designed for a max capacity of 150, and it never hit that number last winter.

Also, there has been a 33% increase in the number of people accessing the Pov's food programs over the last month, and the kitchen prepared 1,252 more meals in November compared to October. That's despite the fact that the Pov is seeing less food donated by local grocery stores due to supply chain issues and other economic factors.

So, this week, both the Missoula County Commission and the Missoula City Council committed an additional $35,900 each in funding for the Emergency Winter Shelter.

The increase takes the commitment from each government from $350,000 to $385,900. The money comes from the fiscal year 2023 federal American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Human Resource Council is also contributing $55,000.

Before the City Council voted to approve the funding, Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess gave a speech in support of the funding, saying it was urgently needed. He said the money will be used to increase staffing at the shelter, add sleeping areas, increase garbage pickup and provide a higher level of service.

"We all know that where you lay your head at night has no bearing on who you are as a person," Hess said. "We also know that the Poverello Center receives much of its funding from private philanthropy to support its mission to provide food, shelter, help and hope. This contract amendment will allow the Emergency Winter Shelter to provide life-saving services to more people in the community."

Nobody in Missoula has died of exposure to winter weather over the past two years, and officials are hoping this expansion will meet demand and keep that number at zero.

"As the holidays near, I'm grateful for my home and my warm bed and all the things in my life that I take for granted," Hess said. "I'll be making an additional donation to the Pov today, and I’m here today to encourage you all and members of the public to consider doing the same if you're able.”

Emily Armstrong, the city's houseless initiatives program manager, said the money will help pay for increased laundry services and more prepared meals, among other things.

"The facility was initially designed to sleep 135 people, and hold 150 people in the building, not necessarily all sleeping," she explained.

The shelter has switched uses of some rooms and knocked a wall out to increase its capacity for sleeping, she explained.

On Thursday, a long line of hungry people were waiting outside the Poverello Center for their hot meals. Kathy McCaughey was serving up tacos for the clients. She said she's been volunteering at the Pov for 11 years, starting when it was located downtown. She said volunteering is good for her own mental health.

"It's really a service to myself," she said.

Dolan noted that the Pov operates a food pantry that's open to anyone in the community who needs to stock up on both non-perishable and perishable items. The Pov has seen a fairly drastic decrease in the amount of food items that are donated every week by local grocery stores, so now they're having to buy almost 90% of the items that go into their free sack lunches every day.

Jill Bonny, the executive director of the Poverello Center, said they're hoping to increase the number of hot meals they serve at the Johnson Street site from one per day to two. However, she said, they'll need an infusion of cash and donations to make that happen.

"With the limited amount of resources that are coming in on our food rescue truck from more empty grocery shelves, we're just not seeing as much," Bonny said.

Ward 3 City Councilor Gwen Jones supported the measure to increase the funding.

"The Emergency Winter Shelter never filled up last year, and now it's filled up," Jones said. "Now we need excess capacity. So everybody's paying attention. We're going to have to figure this out in the long run, but I'm glad that we're able to make it work this year."

Ward 6 City Councilor Sandra Vasecka said she didn't support the measure because she said she didn't think it was a proper use of American Rescue Plan Act funds, which she noted are still taxpayer dollars even though it's a federal program. She didn't specify exactly why she didn't think it was a good use of ARPA funds, however.

"While I agree that it is legal to use these funds for this purpose, I don't think that this is American Rescue Plan Act-funding appropriate," Vasecka said.

Ward 2 City Councilor Mirtha Becerra disagreed with Vasecka.

"I do believe that the Rescue Plan funds have been made available because this pandemic has shown us that those who are more vulnerable certainly are affected in a more severe way," Becerra said. "I do believe that providing shelter for that portion of our population is a good use of those funds. Additionally, I remember our former mayor telling us that how we treat and serve those who are in most need says a lot about us as individuals and as a community. And therefore, with the holidays and the cold temperatures, I think that it is the right thing to do."

Ward 4 City Councilor Amber Sherrill also said that she respectfully disagreed with Vasecka.

"I think this is a great use of those funds, and I think this is exactly what they are there for," she said.

Vasecka said she appreciated her colleague's comments and noted that the Pov could use donated items like money or socks, toilet paper, blankets and other items.