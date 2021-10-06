Missoula emergency winter shelter set to return to Johnson Street location

Missoula City Council advanced a proposal Wednesday to keep the emergency winter shelter at Johnson Street, with the capacity to house 150 people this year.
The Administration and Finance Committee voted 6-2 to move the proposal to the full council, where it will be discussed on Oct. 18. The move comes as Missoula and Missoula County continue to navigate an increasing unhoused population in the area due to the pandemic.
The city is using $315,000 out of its $14.2 million allocation of federal American Rescue Plan money, while the county added $100,000, half of which is from its ARPA allocation. The Human Resource Council received a $205,000 grant for the project.
The shelter will open on Nov. 1 and operate through April, according to city documents. Last year, the shelter was open until the end of April.
“We're trying to keep people alive, that's the bottom line," said Emily Armstrong, Missoula's Reaching Home program manager. "That's what this project is all about."
The emergency winter shelter was established in late 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. The Poverello Center operates the program and receives money from the city and county to do so.
It was created in response to the Pov having less capacity due to COVID CDC regulations. The Salvation Army did not operate a winter shelter last year.
The Johnson Street Community Center — the site of the winter shelter — is city-owned and part of redevelopment plans, so it was not immediately clear if it could be used this winter, Armstrong said. The property was bought by the city through the Missoula Redevelopment Agency several years ago.
This prompted a search for a new site and building, which came up empty. Officials worked with a realtor and sent out a general call to the public for a new location.
Criteria for a new site include an open floor plan, plumbing, capability for on-site laundry and proximity to bus routes.
Armstrong said they received several tips on potential sites from the public, but none of those who contacted the city owned the property they were suggesting. The strategy, though, has worked in the past — a landowner reached out to the city and county to volunteer land for the temporary safe outdoor space, the sanctioned camp near Buckhouse Bridge.
However, no viable sites were found to place the shelter outside of Johnson Street, Armstrong said. Improvements were made to the building and city documents state that the facility is expected to need $65,000 in expenses. Payroll will take the majority of the funding, totaling $538,107.
Thirty staffers will be hired to run the facility, with personnel on site 24/7, said Jesse Jaeger, the Poverello Center's director of development and advocacy.
"We appreciate our ongoing partnership with the City of Missoula and Missoula County on making sure our most vulnerable neighbors have a place to shelter during the coldest months of the year," Jaeger wrote in an email.
"We are especially thankful to our neighbors in the Franklin to the Fort neighborhood," he added. "The leadership of the Poverello Center understands that we are not an easy neighbor to have and welcomes ongoing feedback about how we can balance the needs of the neighborhood while also keeping people experiencing homelessness alive over the winter."
The hope, city officials said Wednesday, is that once the Trinity Apartments, the Villagio Project and other low-income and affordable housing options become available, the stock will increase and and more vouchers can be used in those places. At that point, fewer and smaller shelters will be needed, officials said.
For now, there are issues with voucher usage. The affordable housing crunch in Missoula has increased rental costs and few units are available.
Jim McGrath, the Montana Housing Authority's director of HUD programs, wrote in an email on Wednesday that "all of our voucher programs have seen both lower utilization and lower success rates in the past year than ever before."
The success rate measures how many families with a voucher can find somewhere to live before it expires. That rate used to be around 90%, but is now much lower, McGrath said, also noting the importance of the Trinity and Villagio projects.
"We are expecting to see better results in the coming months," McGrath wrote. "But it’s hard out there for anyone looking for housing."
City officials said they have received criticism from those who live in the Johnson Street shelter area. There is a school and park nearby, and the city has been looking at increasing security. Those details have yet to be finalized, city officials told the Missoulian.
The city even hired an outside media firm, Big Sky Public Relations, to get out information regarding the Johnson Street shelter and launched an Engage Missoula page about the topic. Ginny Merriam, the city’s communications director, said 4,956 mailers were sent out to homes and businesses in the area.
There will be a neighborhood meeting, via Zoom, on the winter shelter on Oct. 12. There will also be an open house at the Johnson Street facility on Oct. 28.
"Both the city and the Poverello Center staff heard from people in the neighborhood around the Johnson Street shelter ... we want to address their concerns as fully as possible this year," Merriam said.
Homelessness in Missoula has been an ongoing issue and has spurred debate among several municipal political candidates for the coming election.
The problem is complex, Armstrong said.
"It's a symptom of a lot of other social issues," she said. We can work to address houselessness as much as possible and we are and that's important. We won't make a lot of progress if we don't become aware of all the other social issues also at play."
The city and county have collaborated extensively on combating the issue of homelessness in Missoula. Funding for the Poverello Center flows from both entities and money earmarked to help unhoused people is written into the fiscal year 2022 budget for the city and county.
"The city has really worked as a leader in (finding) the space and the county has worked to partner in the financial aspect," said Chris Lounsbury, Missoula County's chief administrative officer. "But in this last 18 to 24 months with COVID, it really gave the county and the city an opportunity to think a little more expansively about things."
The pandemic exacerbated the number of unhoused people, and in response a number of decisions were made by both government entities in the late spring and summer.
The city and Poverello Center were at odds early on — though eventually reconciled — over the removal of a camp at Broadway Island. The island is now closed and locked at night.
There have been fires along Reserve Street, which prompted the construction of a new fence at the bridge over the area often used for urban camping.
In addition, the city has taken criticism over the purchase of the Sleepy Inn, which it uses to shelter unhoused people who have either tested positive for COVID or are considered a close contact. It was recently reopened and the facility is staffed, in part, by the Montana National Guard.
Missoula County recently approved a motion for staff to send an application for another outdoor camping site, dubbed the authorized camping area, which drew criticism from nearby businesses.
In another move, last month the city took action on an illegal camp across the street from the Poverello Center. Some at the site were given gift cards, a city news release said, while others were given jump-starts on their cars. The site was then cleared.
Both the city and county are looking at other options as far as where to place unhoused people, under the operation shelter project — sites near the Missoula County jail and Missoula’s city cemetery have been discussed as options.
Missoula County is also looking to move the temporary safe outdoor space.
“I just think the piece for folks to remember is these are really big, difficult issues, but we are moving as quickly as we can," Lounsbury said.
