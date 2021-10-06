Missoula emergency winter shelter set to return to Johnson Street location

Armstrong said they received several tips on potential sites from the public, but none of those who contacted the city owned the property they were suggesting. The strategy, though, has worked in the past — a landowner reached out to the city and county to volunteer land for the temporary safe outdoor space, the sanctioned camp near Buckhouse Bridge.

However, no viable sites were found to place the shelter outside of Johnson Street, Armstrong said. Improvements were made to the building and city documents state that the facility is expected to need $65,000 in expenses. Payroll will take the majority of the funding, totaling $538,107.

Thirty staffers will be hired to run the facility, with personnel on site 24/7, said Jesse Jaeger, the Poverello Center's director of development and advocacy.

"We appreciate our ongoing partnership with the City of Missoula and Missoula County on making sure our most vulnerable neighbors have a place to shelter during the coldest months of the year," Jaeger wrote in an email.