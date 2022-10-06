Missoula emergency winter shelter targets Oct. 31 opening

The Johnson Street Emergency Winter Shelter is scheduled to open for its third season on Oct. 31, pending City Council approval.

“The plans are pretty similar to how it looked last year,” said Emily Armstrong, the city’s Houseless Initiatives program manager.

The facility, located at 1919 North Ave. W., can serve 135 people. The shelter is open and staffed 24/7, providing a safe, warm place for unhoused Missoulians to stay during the winter months.

“We still have a need for a space of that size,” Armstrong said. “That space continues to make the most sense.”

She pointed out other facilities, including the Poverello Center, still have limited capacity due to COVID-19 precautions, creating a need for the emergency winter shelter’s services.

The emergency winter shelter will look a little different this season after some renovations were completed last year.

Many of those involved in the project credit the shelter with helping prevent any Missoula residents from dying due to exposure over the past two winters since the shelter opened.

The number of “nights stayed” at Missoula’s two homeless shelters almost doubled from 2020 to 2021, from 33,000 nights to a whopping 65,000, according to the Poverello's Center's 2021 annual report.

A total of 1,039 individuals used emergency shelter in Missoula in 2021, which is 200 more people than the previous year.

Security will continue to patrol the site and the surrounding neighborhoods. The city is in the process of vetting requests for proposals to select the security provider for the shelter, according to Armstrong.

The shelter is expected to remain operational through March 2023.