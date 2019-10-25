Learn more

Drink testing chips

For more information on the SipChip, go to undercovercolors.com.

Local fundraiser

There's a fundraiser for Make Your Move workshops at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Badlander.

To donate to a silent auction to raise funds for the bystander intervention workshops, email nate.biehl@gmail.com.

Make Your Move listening sessions

The Make Your Move campaign to End Sexual Violence is holding two listening sessions with people who work in entertainment or nightlife, whether as performers or in behind-the-scenes capacities. They're Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 12:30 and 7 p.m. at the Old Beck VFW Post 209, 245 W. Main St. For more information, go to makeyourmovemissoula.org.