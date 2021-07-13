Missoula entrepreneur builds party bus to cut back on drunk driving

Tom Allison has made it his mission to cut down on drunk driving and have a little fun in the process.
The owner of Aspen Sound recently poured tens of thousands of dollars into converting a school bus into the Montana Party Bus. He hired local welders, electricians, painters and other contractors to completely remodel the vehicle into a luxurious mobile event space.
It's got LED lights, a 4,500-watt stereo, a bathroom, three big-screen televisions and inward-facing bench seats.
“We want to provide a safe and fun experience for people to get home safe,” Allison said. “That was the whole reason we built this.”
The bus can fit up to 30 passengers, and Allison supplies the driver and a security staff member who rides in back and DJs. It rents for $700 for four hours, $1,300 for 8 hours or $1,800 for 12 hours.
Customers are allowed to bring their own alcohol on board, and there are sinks and coolers next to the DJ booth.
Allison knows that people in Montana often go to events and weddings in rural areas, and there’s often lots of alcohol involved. He’s hoping people can use the bus as a fun alternative.
“My wife and I got married in 2017 and rented a school bus,” he said. “Gosh, that was fine and dandy but there’s gotta be a more fun way to get people from ‘A’ to ‘B’ and discourage people from drunk driving. We want to give them an entertainment experience on top of driving them and it’s going to be a lot more inviting.”
Allison said already this summer, they’ve provided transportation at several weddings where they convinced people who planned to drive to just get on the bus instead.
Maya Vaello-Davis was one of Allison’s first customers. She got married near St. Ignatius and had all her guests dropped off at a central location in Missoula after the event.
All her guests had a great time hanging out together on the ride back instead of driving individually, she said, and nobody got behind the wheel after drinking heavily.
“I don’t think we had anyone unaccounted for, which was nice,” she said.
Allison said they’ve had the bus booked for fishing trips, bar crawls and sports events.
The bus has air-conditioning and heat, so it’ll be able to handle anything the weather in Montana can dish out. There are also vertical poles and ceiling poles for people to hang onto to avoid injury.
“We don’t serve alcohol but they can provide their own alcohol as long as there’s not a beer within reach of the driver,” Allison said. “We also recycle cans and clean the bus.”
The driver will be sealed off from the passengers during the trip for safety reasons.
“We’ve had a lot of people stoked on the idea that you can provide an entertainment experience on top of safe transportation,” Allison said. “It’s been fun, that’s for sure.”