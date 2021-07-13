Missoula entrepreneur builds party bus to cut back on drunk driving

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allison said already this summer, they’ve provided transportation at several weddings where they convinced people who planned to drive to just get on the bus instead.

Maya Vaello-Davis was one of Allison’s first customers. She got married near St. Ignatius and had all her guests dropped off at a central location in Missoula after the event.

All her guests had a great time hanging out together on the ride back instead of driving individually, she said, and nobody got behind the wheel after drinking heavily.

“I don’t think we had anyone unaccounted for, which was nice,” she said.

Allison said they’ve had the bus booked for fishing trips, bar crawls and sports events.

The bus has air-conditioning and heat, so it’ll be able to handle anything the weather in Montana can dish out. There are also vertical poles and ceiling poles for people to hang onto to avoid injury.

“We don’t serve alcohol but they can provide their own alcohol as long as there’s not a beer within reach of the driver,” Allison said. “We also recycle cans and clean the bus.”

The driver will be sealed off from the passengers during the trip for safety reasons.

“We’ve had a lot of people stoked on the idea that you can provide an entertainment experience on top of safe transportation,” Allison said. “It’s been fun, that’s for sure.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.