Missoula entrepreneur Ryan Guay hopes his company’s appearance on the Shark Tank TV show Friday will help his inflatable business blow up.

Guay and his partners started designing inflatable products out of San Diego but recently set up shop here in his hometown. FLATED sells inflatable truck toppers, rooftop cargo carriers and custom truck bed buildouts.

“We’re looking to make Missoula our customer service and product development home base,” said Guay, a fifth-generation Montanan.

He and his colleagues originally brainstormed the idea behind FLATED while working in the paddleboard industry in California. They recognized the potential in inflatable technology and realized no one else was using it in the innovative ways they envisioned.

“It could solve so many problems as far as storage, shipping and warehousing,” said Guay.

Their first idea was an inflatable fly rod holder for vehicle roofs, but they decided that would be too niche. Then, the pandemic hit, and Guay lost his job, giving him time to direct his focus toward inflatable products.

“Maybe now’s the time to start working on it,” he thought.

Guay and his team knew the materials and the industry connections, and paddleboards were doing booming business in the height of the pandemic. Despite these positive signs, Guay said factories didn’t bite on FLATED at first. The key to FLATED’s success came when Guay moved back to Missoula in August 2020.

“We’ve never left and we don’t plan on it,” he said.

FLATED started with an inflatable truck topper, which took hold because traditional models are bulky and require multiple people to move. Next came inflatable custom bed buildouts, followed by rooftop cargo carriers proposed by an employee who didn’t drive a truck.

FLATED officially launched in November 2021.

“We were kinda off to the races at that point,” Guay recalled.

There was immediate interest, Guay said, and FLATED now boasts hundreds of products out on the roads across the country. All three products are currently patent pending.

“It just blows people’s minds when they see the topper,” he said.

Now Guay expects FLATED to grow even more after the crew appears on Shark Tank. Guay said he appreciates the exposure, calling the show a learning experience.

“We learned a lot about ourselves and our brand,” he said.

In the immediate future, the FLATED team also plans on developing even more products at their Missoula facility.

“There’s a lot more that we’re working on,” Guay promised.

FLATED airs on Shark Tank Friday, March 10 from 7:00-8:01 p.m. MST on the ABC Television Network.