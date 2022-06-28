Missoula event simulates barriers of reentering community post-incarceration

Acting as a person convicted of homicide, bank robbery and/or burglary, Missoula residents spent Monday afternoon maneuvering through a simulation game designed to mimic the reentry process.

Roughly 30 community members gathered at a local church to partake in the exercise, intended to emulate the convoluted system recently incarcerated individuals go through when they leave custody and situate back into their community. The event was hosted by the Missoula Interfaith Collective, Missoula Partners for Reintegration and the Montana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole.

Missoula had about 1,300 residents in 2016 supervised by Probation and Parole at any given time, Missoula Partners for Reintegration Advocacy Coordinator Jana Staton said. There are many more residents no longer under supervision but still struggling because of felony records.

“(The simulation) is an exercise to educate Missoula about our community’s responsibility to support those returning from incarceration who want to succeed as law-abiding citizens,” Staton said.

“This is a good part of our population for which we have some responsibility,” she added.

Participants worked their way through four weeks of integrating back into their community (each week accounted for about 20 minutes of the two-hour simulation). At the start, actors were assigned a random packet dictating their circumstances post-release.

Some had income through jobs or Social Security, others had no income. Some had housing, while others didn’t.

“I’m not going to give you a ton of information or a ton of hints about how to navigate through this,” Department of Corrections Billings Deputy Bureau Chief Katie Weston said at the outset. “And I’m doing that purposefully. Because sometimes when we release people from prison we don’t give them a lot of information on how to do this.”

“It’s part of the barriers you guys are going to run into today,” she added.

Several members started their first week at the identification table. Identification proved to be essential for accessing most services, like pawning items for cash, procuring housing or getting counseling services — this is emblematic of real life for returning citizens.

“You have to have your three forms of ID to really do anything,” Weston said.

As attendees shuffled through their daily tasks, a few became visibly flustered as they continually hit financial barriers. Some ended up sitting down because they had run out of bus tickets (essential for going to any service table). Finding housing and reliable employment was challenging, too.

Participants had chances to earn money through jobs, donating plasma or receiving gifts or cash, but they also faced expenses. Child support, student loan payments, rent, food and utilities piled up for the simulation actors.

Kelly Gifford is a certified behavioral health peer support specialist at a substance abuse treatment center in Missoula who frequently works with individuals recently released from incarceration.

“A lot of people being released from incarceration are super disenfranchised,” Gifford said. “They don't have access either to the funds or the knowledge or resources.”

Lack of housing, no employment and juggling the numerous responsibilities that come with release are contributing factors to recidivism rates, they added.

Recidivism is measured by criminal acts resulting in re-arrest, re-conviction or return to prison with or without a new sentence during a three-year period following a person's release, according to the National Institute of Justice website.

At a national level, an estimated 68% of people released from prison were arrested again within three years, 79% within six years, and 83% within nine years, the NIJ website states.

Gifford simulated a person released from 20 years in prison on a homicide conviction. Upon release, they had only $100 saved from working in custody, no employment and no housing.

“It’s super stressful,” Gifford said.

Melissa Vawter is a reentry specialist at the Missoula Community Supported Reentry Program.

Vawter does case management for people reentering from the jail. She said for the most part, barriers posed to simulation participants were symbolic of what people face in the real world.

“One thing I’m not sure if it shows is just figuring out what you need to do and where you need to go,” Vawter said. “If you don't have a phone, internet access or support people, that’s a whole process.”

During debrief, one participant pointed to having disability income and a support system as a huge factor in enabling her success through the system — only a handful of people said they made it through successfully.

