Missoula expected to break daily-temperature records during heat wave

“Right now, we’re really focusing on just getting the education and word out about how people can prevent heat-related illness,” said D’Shane Barnett, Missoula's city-county health officer.

The heat can be especially dangerous for the elderly, young children, animals and individuals with health complications, Barnett said. He encourages people to check in with their friends, relatives and neighbors during this time.

“The more that we can do to look after each other and keep each other safe, the less likely we’re going to end up with any kind of heat-related illnesses or death,” Barnett said.

Common signs of heat-related illness or heat stroke include high body temperature, headache and nausea, among other symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Monday, the health department is not planning on hosting any cooling shelters at this time, but Barnett said that could change as the week progresses.

“We might need to take more drastic measures," he said.