Missoula expected to break daily-temperature records during heat wave

Missoula is expected to break temperature records this week as the historic heat wave baking the Pacific Northwest settles into western Montana.
The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory warning for Missoula County spanning from noon on Tuesday through Thursday evening. Temperatures are anticipated to surpass 100 degrees over those three days.
The hot weather scorching western Montana will cause temperatures that rival Phoenix, Arizona, and Cairo, Egypt.
The record high for Tuesday was set in 2015 at 102 degrees and Missoula’s high is expected to reach 101, leaving a pretty good chance the previous record could be toppled, according to Ray Nickless, a hydrologist for the local National Weather Service.
Wednesday is anticipated to be the hottest day during the heat advisory, with a high of 104 degrees. Thursday could reach 100, he said. The daily record for both days is 96 degrees, which was set in 2008.
“Those are really within grasp of being broken,” Nickless said.
The Missoula City-County Health Department is encouraging people to take precautions to protect themselves from heat-related illness or injury. Limiting exposure to the sun, hydrating and wearing light clothing are all recommended practices for staying safe.
“Right now, we’re really focusing on just getting the education and word out about how people can prevent heat-related illness,” said D’Shane Barnett, Missoula's city-county health officer.
The heat can be especially dangerous for the elderly, young children, animals and individuals with health complications, Barnett said. He encourages people to check in with their friends, relatives and neighbors during this time.
“The more that we can do to look after each other and keep each other safe, the less likely we’re going to end up with any kind of heat-related illnesses or death,” Barnett said.
Common signs of heat-related illness or heat stroke include high body temperature, headache and nausea, among other symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Monday, the health department is not planning on hosting any cooling shelters at this time, but Barnett said that could change as the week progresses.
“We might need to take more drastic measures," he said.
The heat wave is caused by a high pressure system stretching from Oregon and Washington into Idaho and western Montana, according to Nickless. Because the system is “sitting” on top of the Pacific Northwest, it doesn’t allow for any cool air flow from the Pacific Ocean.
Some experts refer to the high pressure system as a “heat dome,” which has caused some communities in the region to demolish their previous temperature records by 5 to 10 degrees, according to the Associated Press.
“We’ve had heat waves before, we’ve had worse heat waves before, we’ll continue to have heat waves in the future, but climate change makes them more likely and it makes it so that when they do happen they’re more intense,” said Peter McDonough, the program coordinator for the University of Montana’s climate change studies program.
Hot and cold temperature extremes occur any given year, but with the onset of climate change there are fewer cold snaps, “shifting that bell curve towards the hotter end of the spectrum,” McDonough said.
“This heat wave is something that makes us look climate change in the face, but it is just the tip of the spear, so to speak," he said.
The high pressure system will begin moving east later this week, Nickless said. As it clears out there’s a chance Montana will experience thunderstorms caused by monsoonal rain in the southwest.
“But the problem with that is if you get clouds coming in and hanging around the nighttime period, your overnight low temperatures are going to be hotter,” Nickless said.
With overnight lows at around 70 degrees it might make it more difficult for people to cool off their homes.
Another problem associated with the hot weather followed by potential lightning strikes is increased fire danger.
The Missoula area has been “fairly dry” this season and the moisture in forests is evaporating quickly, Nickless said.
“When we get thunderstorms, we get lightning. So hopefully we get some rain,” he said.
On Monday, Missoula County's fire danger was raised to "high" and outdoor burning by permit was closed.
With the onset of hot, dry weather just before the Fourth of July, some agencies are urging residents to forgo fireworks, take additional precautions while celebrating, or reiterating their fireworks policies.
The city of Bozeman, in conjunction with its local fire department, recommended that residents not use fireworks, although it is one of the few times a year that fireworks are legally allowed to be launched in city limits.
Fireworks are illegal within Missoula’s city limits with the exception of novelties such as party poppers, snappers, toy smoke devices, snakes and sparklers. They are also prohibited in any Missoula County park or recreation area.
Additionally, fireworks are not allowed to be discharged in any state park or National Forest Service land.