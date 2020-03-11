Missoula eyes 19 acres on Northside for possible housing

“It potentially gives city a couple of sites to market nationally as being in both an Opportunity Zone and Urban Renewal District,” Buchanan said. “There are developers who are actively looking for that combination. It’s pretty exciting.”

The eastern portion of the property fronting Scott Street, consisting of almost 10 acres, has been cleaned up to residential standards. The western portion, just over 9 acres, is still in the process of being remediated to commercial/industrial standards and will not be suitable for residential development. The back portion of the property is next to some of the city’s shops and will allow the city to consolidate operations more efficiently. City officials have recently discussed potentially moving Missoula Water’s offices from West Broadway to near the city shops, thereby freeing up the West Broadway property for more appropriate redevelopment, such as housing.

Last month, the MRA’s board approved spending up to $55,000 in Tax Increment Financing funds to conduct the due diligence needed for the city to make a decision about the acquisition of the 19.14 acres from the current owner, Scott Street LLP. The city has already executed a buy/sell agreement and the closing date is set for May 20, so Buchanan said the “clock is ticking.”

The board’s vote to approve the money was unanimous.