Missoula eyes 19 acres on Northside for possible housing

The City of Missoula is looking at buying 19 acres of vacant former industrial land on Missoula’s Northside, a portion of which would be marketed to housing developers.
The property is on Scott Street and was formerly the home of Missoula White Pine Sash company. The area has been undergoing environmental remediation for the last several years.
“For years there has been a desire by the residents of the Northside neighborhood and by the city to develop the Scott Street property as housing,” explained Ellen Buchanan, the executive director of the Missoula Redevelopment Agency. “If the city is able to secure ownership, that will open up the possibility of attracting a private or nonprofit partner, or both, to move forward with putting this land into productive use once again.”
The area is located within Missoula’s only Opportunity Zone and within the Northside/Scott Street Urban Renewal District, so Buchanan believes the land will be attractive to developers who want to combine the tax incentive tools provided by both those programs.
“It potentially gives city a couple of sites to market nationally as being in both an Opportunity Zone and Urban Renewal District,” Buchanan said. “There are developers who are actively looking for that combination. It’s pretty exciting.”
The eastern portion of the property fronting Scott Street, consisting of almost 10 acres, has been cleaned up to residential standards. The western portion, just over 9 acres, is still in the process of being remediated to commercial/industrial standards and will not be suitable for residential development. The back portion of the property is next to some of the city’s shops and will allow the city to consolidate operations more efficiently. City officials have recently discussed potentially moving Missoula Water’s offices from West Broadway to near the city shops, thereby freeing up the West Broadway property for more appropriate redevelopment, such as housing.
Last month, the MRA’s board approved spending up to $55,000 in Tax Increment Financing funds to conduct the due diligence needed for the city to make a decision about the acquisition of the 19.14 acres from the current owner, Scott Street LLP. The city has already executed a buy/sell agreement and the closing date is set for May 20, so Buchanan said the “clock is ticking.”
The board’s vote to approve the money was unanimous.
“I think this is a fabulous turn of events given that it opens potentially two properties in the Opportunity Zone and allows us to have these properties available for showcase or whatever use is deemed appropriate through that process,” said MRA board member Natasha Prinzing Jones. “So I think this is really exciting and I fully support the effort.”
She said low-income housing or other multi-use developments could be a great benefit to the community.
According to the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, the property was contaminated by decades of chemical leaks and spills by the White Pine Sash, a window sash company. Contamination was discovered in 1993 when underground storage tanks were removed.