Missoula fairgrounds director promoted to new county economic development job

The second phase of the fairgrounds redevelopment includes plans for improvements to the arena, grandstands, livestock center and ice rink. There isn't any money identified yet to pay for that phase, so Brock said there's lots of work ahead. She expects Glacier Ice Rink stakeholders to approach the county commissioners to ask for a taxpayer-funded bond at some point in the future.

Brock wants to look at economic development “not just for prosperity’s sake alone” but also for equity and improving quality of life, she said.

“I will bring this holistic approach to my new role, ensuring we view economic and land development as part of the larger goal of achieving equitable growth and neighborhood balance,” she explained.

County commissioner Josh Slotnick said Brownlow has overseen lots of economic development at the Bonner Mill Tax Increment District, which Brock will now oversee along with the Missoula Development Park between Missoula and Frenchtown.

“We visited the economic development park in Bonner yesterday and the economic development is palpable,” Slotnick said at Thursday's meeting. “Emily has done the same thing at the fairgrounds. We are super fortunate that Emily can bring her talents around taking complex financial arrangements that end in great economic results."