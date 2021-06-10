Missoula fairgrounds director promoted to new county economic development job

Missoula County intends to hire fairgrounds director Emily Brock for a newly created position called the director of lands and economic development.
The county commissioners discussed the transition on Thursday with county chief administrative officer Chris Lounsbury.
Not all the details are worked out yet, but Brock will continue to oversee the fairgrounds. Essentially, she'll combine her current position with new duties that include overseeing special economic development districts in the county.
“The plan will allow us to reorganize our structure a little bit,” Lounsbury said.
The county’s development director, Dori Brownlow, is retiring this summer.
“Dori has been an amazing team member who covers a lot of duties and we’ve been trying to figure out a way to assign those duties,” Lounsbury said. “In the new role, Emily will continue to oversee and manage the tax increment financing districts in partnership with the Missoula Redevelopment Agency as well as our own Missoula Development Authority board."
Lounsbury noted that Brock "brings amazing skills" to the new role.
"We’ll continue to use land as an economic development tool and we’ll continue to expand using county lands for redevelopment projects with a host of building projects coming up," he said.
Brock has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Montana and served as a city council member before becoming the fairgrounds director.
In 2019, Brock began overseeing work on a $19.5 million renovation project that includes a new plaza, historic preservation, building renovations and trails at the fairgrounds. She also helped plan for the new $16 million Rocky Mountain Gardens and Exploration Center, a tropical butterfly house and learning facility that will open at the fairgrounds in 2023. That project is paid for by a combination of public and private funds.
Brock told the commissioners that she’s excited for the new role.
“My work as director of the fairgrounds, particularly my oversight of the ambitious redevelopment of the facility, has been a pleasure,” she said. “I am excited to continue in that role and use my experience to lead additional economic and redevelopment projects for the county.”
Brock will stay on as the department head at the fairgrounds for the foreseeable future, she said.
The second phase of the fairgrounds redevelopment includes plans for improvements to the arena, grandstands, livestock center and ice rink. There isn't any money identified yet to pay for that phase, so Brock said there's lots of work ahead. She expects Glacier Ice Rink stakeholders to approach the county commissioners to ask for a taxpayer-funded bond at some point in the future.
Brock wants to look at economic development “not just for prosperity’s sake alone” but also for equity and improving quality of life, she said.
“I will bring this holistic approach to my new role, ensuring we view economic and land development as part of the larger goal of achieving equitable growth and neighborhood balance,” she explained.
County commissioner Josh Slotnick said Brownlow has overseen lots of economic development at the Bonner Mill Tax Increment District, which Brock will now oversee along with the Missoula Development Park between Missoula and Frenchtown.
“We visited the economic development park in Bonner yesterday and the economic development is palpable,” Slotnick said at Thursday's meeting. “Emily has done the same thing at the fairgrounds. We are super fortunate that Emily can bring her talents around taking complex financial arrangements that end in great economic results."
County communications manager Allison Franz did not immediately respond to a request seeking Brock's new pay, and Brock herself didn't know.