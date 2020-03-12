Missoula family in Europe weighs next steps amid coronavirus travel restrictions

“We’re both under 50 as parents, we have kids not at this at-risk age, and we felt like we wanted to continue to pursue it,” he said. They’ve canceled a leg of their trip that would have taken them to the Spanish Riviera and Morocco, and are looking forward to more time in the canals and countryside of the Netherlands while they determine whether they should return through London or take their already-booked flights home through Amsterdam. As of Thursday afternoon, this small northern European country was reporting 614 coronavirus cases. “People are living their ordinary lives," Newbold said.

He also said their children, 13-year-old Cameron, 12-year-old Mallory, and 7-year-old Lauren were "taking it in stride."

"I think this is a great life lesson about (how) things change, and they have to be flexible," he said.

As of midday Thursday, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported that only one Montana resident, “with travel-associated illness and no documented exposures or close contacts in Montana,” had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 55 persons had been tested by the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control, and four remained under monitoring. The State of Montana Benefits Plan, which covers state employees, announced that it would waive testing-related fees for members. This news came on the heels of a similar announcement from Allegiance Life & Health Insurance Company, which oversees the plan.

