Missoula family in Europe weighs next steps amid coronavirus travel restrictions

A Missoula family, including a member of Missoula County Public Schools’ Board of Trustees, is trying to figure out the best way home from Europe after the Trump administration’s travel restrictions threw their return plans into confusion.
Their dilemma is one of several rapid developments in Montana and internationally in the coronavirus pandemic. Late on Thursday afternoon, Gov. Steve Bullock declared a state of emergency. Among others, the Montana University System announced it was transitioning to online-only instruction, the Big Sky Conference canceled its basketball championships in Boise, and the Thursday and Friday evening concerts that were part of the Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival at UM were canceled. (For more cancellations, see related list, or go to Missoulian.com).
There remain no confirmed cases of the illness in Montana, although a state resident has tested positive for the virus in Maryland and remains hospitalized there.
Stuck overseas, the Newbold family had to scramble after President Trump announced that, beginning Friday at midnight “we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days.”
In fact, Trump’s proclamation does not apply to U.S. citizens, permanent residents and their immediate families. But that wasn’t initially clear to Chris Newbold, on a plane to Amsterdam with his wife, Jennifer Newbold, a trustee with Missoula County Public Schools, and their three children.
When the news broke, “I turned to my wife and said, ‘Oh my goodness, we got some work to do,'” Chris told the Missoulian over the phone.
An executive vice president and self-described “road warrior” for ALPS Lawyers’ Malpractice Insurance, Newbold knows a thing or two about travel planning. He had sprung for internet service on the flight and knew Trump had said that the United Kingdom would be exempt from the regulations.
“Knowing how these things go, I immediately jumped on (the internet) and tried to figure out how can we get from London to somewhere near Missoula.” By the time they landed in Amsterdam, Newbold had booked his family on a flight from London to Los Angeles next Wednesday.
As the flight landed and other passengers awakened to the news, “most people were like, ‘Well, I guess we’re turning around and going back home.'" But after coming all this way, the family decided to make the most of their trip across the pond.
“We’re both under 50 as parents, we have kids not at this at-risk age, and we felt like we wanted to continue to pursue it,” he said. They’ve canceled a leg of their trip that would have taken them to the Spanish Riviera and Morocco, and are looking forward to more time in the canals and countryside of the Netherlands while they determine whether they should return through London or take their already-booked flights home through Amsterdam. As of Thursday afternoon, this small northern European country was reporting 614 coronavirus cases. “People are living their ordinary lives," Newbold said.
He also said their children, 13-year-old Cameron, 12-year-old Mallory, and 7-year-old Lauren were "taking it in stride."
"I think this is a great life lesson about (how) things change, and they have to be flexible," he said.
As of midday Thursday, the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services reported that only one Montana resident, “with travel-associated illness and no documented exposures or close contacts in Montana,” had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 55 persons had been tested by the Montana Public Health Laboratory and/or the Centers for Disease Control, and four remained under monitoring. The State of Montana Benefits Plan, which covers state employees, announced that it would waive testing-related fees for members. This news came on the heels of a similar announcement from Allegiance Life & Health Insurance Company, which oversees the plan.