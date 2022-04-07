Missoula family seeks community support for 15-year-old's heart surgery

The family of a Missoula teen is raising money to help support the young boy’s open heart surgery scheduled for this summer.

Jeremiah Curtiss, 15, is a student at Hellgate High School who was diagnosed with an atrial septal defect in mid-March at the Western Montana Clinic.

The family tested positive for COVID-19 in February and subsequently had a series of doctor’s visits, Jeremiah's mom, Sylvia Curtiss said. Jeremiah continued to experience fatigue, chest pain and other symptoms. After a handful of doctor visits, a few electrocardiogram (EKG) tests and an ultrasound, a doctor gave Jeremiah his diagnosis.

"For the most part I've tried to stay strong for Jeremiah," Sylvia said, but after receiving the news she recalled just putting her head on her daughter's shoulder and sobbing.

"I told her, I don't know how I'm going to get there (to Spokane) or what I'm going to do," she said.

An atrial septal defect is a birth defect in which there is a hole in the wall that divides the upper chambers of the heart.

The surgery will take place at a surgery center in Spokane, Sylvia said. From start to finish it will take about four to five days. Sylvia is hoping the GoFundMe page can ensure the family has enough funds to cover travel expenses, food and lodging and any extra medical costs that might arise.

A family member of Jeremiah and Sylvia's started the page after Sylvia expressed being overwhelmed by all of the expenses associated with the surgery.

Jeremiah was given the option of an alternative kind of surgery, but Sylvia said that kind is known for sending people back to the hospital time and time again. They opted to do the open-heart route.

Sylvia says she'll be limited from being present in the surgery room, but is hoping to be with him up until the anesthesia sets in. The surgery itself will be at least two hours.

"I'm praying that God would actually heal him and he won't have to go to surgery," she said.

Jeremiah loves phone and video games and exploring the outside sanctuary in their backyard on the Clark Fork River. He's missed over a month of school because of the illness, Sylvia said.

After some back and forth with school officials, the family coordinated to be part of Homebound, a program through Missoula County Public Schools that allows at-home schooling for health reasons. Once the forms are processed, a teacher will visit Jeremiah at his house twice per week to help him keep up with schoolwork.

Sylvia and Jeremiah lost many loved ones in their family over the past few years.

"It became really hard, it's been too much already," Sylvia said.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/in-need-of-heart-surgery-please-help.

