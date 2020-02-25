Missoula family worries about Peace Corps volunteer amid coronavirus

On Monday afternoon Grover Ainsworth, director of programming and training for Peace Corps Mongolia, sent an email to personnel in the country, which Nancy forwarded to the Missoulian.

In light of the cancellation of flights to and from South Korea, he wrote, “we may require adjustment of guidance we have previously provided.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“We expect that in circumstances such as this, the unexpected is to be expected. Please understand that circumstances will continue to change, sometimes abruptly, and sometimes contradicting previous guidance. Please be patient.

“We very much appreciate your patience as we synthesis (sic) this information, update our stakeholders of our current position, receive direction/guidance, and inform the Volunteer community.”

Nancy Pickhardt called that email “wishy-washy.” According to the Peace Corps website, there are 94 volunteers in Mongolia. Amid large-scale flight cancellations, Pickhardt said, “I just think they need to get out of there, before they can’t.”