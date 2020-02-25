Missoula family worries about Peace Corps volunteer amid coronavirus

The family of a Peace Corps volunteer from Missoula is concerned for her safety amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Betsy Pickhardt graduated from the University of Montana in 2018 and has since served with the Peace Corps in Mongolia. Her mother Nancy told the Missoulian that she’s currently stationed in a town on the edge of the Gobi Desert, teaching English to seventh- through 12th-graders.
As of Tuesday, there were no reported cases of coronavirus in Mongolia. But in recent weeks, the Central Asian nation’s government has imposed severe disease-control measures, including closing the border with China, closing all schools through March 30 and canceling public celebrations related to the Lunar New Year holiday known as Tsagaan Tsar. All flights between the country’s capital, Ulaanbaatar, and Seoul, South Korea, have also been suspended.
About a week and a half ago, Betsy Pickhard had been in Montana for her brother’s wedding. At the time, her mother was concerned about her returning to Mongolia amid the virus. “She said, ‘Well, we haven’t been issued any guidelines, so I have to go back.’” Nancy Pickhard, a retired nurse, sent her off with a box of surgical masks.
On Monday afternoon Grover Ainsworth, director of programming and training for Peace Corps Mongolia, sent an email to personnel in the country, which Nancy forwarded to the Missoulian.
In light of the cancellation of flights to and from South Korea, he wrote, “we may require adjustment of guidance we have previously provided.”
“We expect that in circumstances such as this, the unexpected is to be expected. Please understand that circumstances will continue to change, sometimes abruptly, and sometimes contradicting previous guidance. Please be patient.
“We very much appreciate your patience as we synthesis (sic) this information, update our stakeholders of our current position, receive direction/guidance, and inform the Volunteer community.”
Nancy Pickhardt called that email “wishy-washy.” According to the Peace Corps website, there are 94 volunteers in Mongolia. Amid large-scale flight cancellations, Pickhardt said, “I just think they need to get out of there, before they can’t.”
In an email, the Peace Corps Office told the Missoulian that “the health, safety and security of volunteers are the Peace Corps’ highest priorities. We are closely monitoring the coronavirus outbreak … (and) Peace Corps Mongolia has an Emergency Action Plan developed in coordination with headquarters in Washington and the U.S. Embassy. Volunteers are thoroughly trained in their roles and responsibilities and posts are prepared to respond to emergency situations. Peace Corps headquarters is in regular contact with staff in Mongolia who are in touch with volunteers multiple times a week regarding the latest developments.”
While Pickhardt remains dissatisfied with the Peace Corps’ response, she did commend the staff of U.S. Sen. Jon Tester for their responsiveness to her concerns. Tester spokesperson Roy Lowenstein said his office had not received any other inquiries from Montana Peace Corps families. Staff for U.S. Sen. Steve Daines did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Missoulian.
In the meantime, Pickhardt awaits further updates.
“They always say ‘Our No. 1 priority is protecting our volunteers.' I’ll believe that when I see you guys getting those folks out of there.”