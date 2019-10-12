The Missoula Family YMCA, Providence Health & Services Montana and the University of Montana College of Health Professions and Biomedical Services are partnering to host their annual Senior Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 12.
“Health is important at every stage of life,” said Keri McHugh, COO of the Missoula Family YMCA. “Since 1967, the Missoula Y has been committed to offering healthy options for people of all ages and abilities in our community. We’re excited to continue this commitment by partnering with Missoula's leading health and senior organizations for our annual Senior Health Fair.”
The Senior Health Fair will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Missoula Family YMCA, 3000 S. Russell St. Attendees can expect a variety of resources and services, including a lipid panel, A1Cs, bone density tests, PSAs, glucose tests and more. Information about other health programs, such as group exercise classes, will also be available.
“Research has shown that, when compared to all other age groups, older adults are the least physically active,” McHugh said. “Physical activity is crucial to maintaining good health at any age. The Y offers consistent year-round group exercise classes such as water aerobics, yoga and SilverSneakers to older adults. It’s wonderful because not only are people getting active in these classes, they’re also gaining a supportive community.”
The 2019 Senior Health Fair is open to the public. Admission is free. Lab fees may apply. More information can be found at https://ymcamissoula.org/ or by calling 721-9622.