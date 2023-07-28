A large family farm that's been producing food for decades in Missoula will soon have a new owner, and she plans to continue all the hard work that's been put into the land.

Clark Fork Organics, located on Tower Street west of Reserve, was started by Kim Murchison and her husband, Josh Slotnick, in the fall of 1991. They've cultivated untold thousands of pounds of fresh veggies for local restaurants, growers cooperatives and farmers markets over those 33 years. Now they're ready to take a break from the near-endless toil of running a successful commercial farm.

They've decided to sell the business to Ellie Costello, herself a local farmer who owns Black Bear Soups and Produce.

Murchison runs the farm day-to-day and said it's time for a change.

"Farming has been our life for 30-plus years," she explained. "It’s all encompassing and we're ready to spend more time in the mountains, on the river, on our bikes and with our grandson. I’m ready for some new experiences and new challenges."

Costello was actually an intern at the farm about 12 years ago.

"So we’ve known her for a long time," Murchison explained. "She has a lot of support in the Missoula food community, which I think will help her become established in her new role. I think she can take this vision and keep Clark Fork Organics alive and keep feeding all the Missoulians who have been eating our food for years."

Costello said she'll take over the operations next year. This year is for "laying the groundwork" for the transition.

Last week, she was out on a hot afternoon with Slotnick, Murchison and the farm's other employees harvesting a huge load of garlic.

"I first worked on their farm as an intern and they've been mentors for me since then," Costello explained.

She has long had a dream to own her own farm, but the reality is it's extremely difficult to be able to finance a large chunk of land, especially in the expensive Missoula valley.

"I have a small commercial business, and I've been on other people's properties (to grow vegetables)," she explained. "I've actually been on four different sites trying to find a permanent location. So it's been really beautiful to come back here and have (Slotnick and Murchison) at a time when they're needing to transition out and kind of move on. And I get to have the thing that I had kind of given up on, which was getting back to farming full-time, come back as a reality."

Recently, Costello's been working for the nonprofit Community Food and Agriculture Coalition. In that capacity, she was able to help other farmers pursue their dreams even while she couldn't buy her own farm.

"That's part of why I worked at CFAC," she said. "I was like, well, at least I can help other people get there in a way that I haven't been able to. And then this opportunity came up so it's overwhelming."

Slotnick and Murchison are working on a way to put the land into a Community Land Trust, which will be owned by a nonprofit. Costello will then lease the land from the nonprofit.

"Ellie has been interested in the vision of the farm and perhaps a farm store/cafe that may someday be built," Murchison explained. "I am thrilled to sell to a woman. Over the years I have employed mostly women. This is a family farm, but I run it day-to-day and love the idea of continuing to have it be a woman-led business. Many of the women who have worked with me have gone on to start their own farms."

Missoula's agricultural lands are disappearing in large chunks every year beneath concrete, asphalt and lawns as builders snap up the last undeveloped lots, mostly on the western fringe of the city, in order to accommodate a huge demand for homes. And that trend is nothing new, as Murchison and Slotnick had to fight to save the land from most likely being developed when they bought it.

"We leased the land on Tower for 15 years before it went up for sale," Murchison recalled. "There was a bidding war and we had hours to match the highest offer. We didn’t want to see a housing development on the land where we spent decades building soil. After some serious scrambling and help from (the couple's friend) Neva Hassanein, we saved it."

Slotnick said their former landlord called them on a Friday morning and told them she was going to sell the land. He and his wife believed they could make it work at the list price, but they knew the land was going to be a hot commodity on the open market.

"On Sunday at 4 p.m. we got a call from the Realtor who said (the landlord) wants you to have it, but you gotta meet the highest offer," Slotnick recalled. "It was super intense. The highest offer was $220,000 more than her original list price. And we had until 6 p.m., so we had two hours to keep this land from being lost to development."

With Hassanein offering to go 50/50 on the deal, they made it happen.

Slotnick co-founded Garden City Harvest on River Road in 1996 and is the former director of the nonprofit's PEAS Farm in the Rattlesnake. He said it's important to him and Murchison that the 8 acres of land on Tower Road (another 2 acres sits around the corner by the couple's house) will be in food production for the foreseeable future.

(Slotnick, who currently serves as a Missoula County commissioner, also said he isn't leaving Missoula and intends to run for a second term.)

Murchison said there's no way of knowing how many people have eaten food grown at the farm over the last three decades.

"We sell mountains of food," she explained. At one time or another, they've sold to places like the Good Food Store, Perugia, Silk Road, Two Sisters, Red Bird, the Catalyst, Scotty's Table, Biga Pizza, Café Dolce, Wally and Buck, the Pearl, the Alley Cat, Chinook, the Hob Nob inside the Union, Marianne's inside the Wilma and a long list of other places. They now have a farm stand on the Tower property.

"We've been doing this long enough to be part of Missoula's food history, and we're proud of that," Murchison said. "It's always been my top priority that the food we sell is beautiful."

It's time, however, for a change.

"Clark Fork Organics is older than my oldest child and we watched our kids grow up on the farm," Murchison said. "They learned to walk and talk and drive stick shift, and sell at the farmers market. I think it’s time for other people to come up with new farm memories."