Missoula farmers markets are reopening, but they won't look the same

That’s why both the Missoula Farmers Market and the Clark Fork River Market are working with the health department to modify their operations and add online options.

The markets are still finalizing the details of how they will operate the in-person markets and expect to finalize their plans in the next week or two.

In the meantime, the markets are each working on getting online ordering set up so that people can can pre-order their food and swing by to pick it up. Customers using federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) and WIC (Women, Infants and Children) benefits or aging services coupons will also be able to order online. Printz said they are also looking into the potential of delivery.

It’s still hard to know what in-person markets will look like, but Hands said they are considering spreading out booths with at least six feet between each, which would cut the market size down by about 40% of their vendors. They would also use six-foot markings in walkways to help customers maintain their distance, create one-way traffic flow, and control the market’s perimeter to ensure they maintain group sizes within the current restrictions.