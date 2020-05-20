Missoula farmers markets to open in-person shopping with safety guidelines

The 48th season of the Missoula Farmers' Market, located on North Higgins by the XXXX’s, will open on Saturday, May 23, with new safety guidelines in place. The same day, the Clark Fork River Market will begin in-person shopping at its Pattee Street location near the river with a requirement of masks for all customers. Both are important revenue sources for local agricultural producers as well as nutritious food suppliers for the community, according to a market manager and a local farmer.
“We have very high quality products, and it’s supporting the local economy,” said Meredith Printz, the Missoula Farmers' Market manager. “It supports local farmers, ranchers and producers.”
The market has a new online marketplace set up at missoulafarmersmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com for people to preorder and prepay, then pick up the items at the market on Saturday.
“So if you don’t want to walk through, you can do it all online with less contact,” Printz explained. “The other way, people can come to the market on Saturday, and we will have one entry only on Higgins and people will be traveling in one direction, with arrows and vendors six feet apart.”
The market is strongly encouraging people to wear masks. Printz said a local craft group has made masks for staff and vendors and might have some for sale for customers. A lot of produce will be pre-bagged, and there will be hand-sanitizing stations set up. The first hour at 8 a.m. is for high-risk customers, and the market runs until 12:30 p.m. She said she’s encouraging families to only send one member. The markets are often a community gathering place, but she said the ongoing pandemic means that people should consider the market as simply a way to get high-quality, fresh food and then leave the socializing for phone calls.
There will be no coffee or pre-made food from trucks yet, she noted, although there will be raw frozen meats, veggie starts, produce, eggs and honey. There are about 25 to 30 vendors and the market’s capacity is 175 people.
“The health department has done a really good job, and we give them a lot of credit,” Printz said. “The market is such a social event for a lot of people, but unfortunately that’s not what it is this year. It’s a grocery store where you get what you need and get out safely.”
Sean McCoy, along with his family, owns and runs an urban vegetable and fruit operation called Frank’s Little Farm (named after a legendary Butte union organizer who was murdered in 1917). He said he’s looking forward to selling tomato plants and other starts.
“I’m not going to do food this go around,” he said. “Things are a little uncertain right now.”
The markets are a big revenue source for local farmers, he said, and because the market was supposed to open May 2, there’s been a few weeks of lost income for many.
However, McCoy said there’s an immense amount of interest in home gardening right now, much like the “victory garden” eras during World Wars I and II.
“There’s huge, unprecedented interest in local products and food,” he said. “We’re gonna try and take as many precautions as we can. As farmers, we’re really isolated anyway so we aren’t really necessarily concerned about our own welfare as much as we are about the community, so we need to take precautions seriously.”
Chris Sullivan, who owns Montana Buffalo Gals, usually takes his bison meat truck down to the market but is holding off this year and relying on email orders.
“I sure would like it to be a regular year, but I am thinking of sitting this one out,” he said.
He may look at other options for selling in town, perhaps at a brewery in the near future.
Customers headed to shop at the Clark Fork River Market in person on Saturday should be "prepared to comply with its stringent new procedures and expect a more pragmatic experience and layout in response to health directives related to the COVID-19 outbreak", according to a press release from the market's organizers.
Customers will be required to wear masks and will be directed to maintain a minimum six-foot distance. There will be no prepared food, live music or other activities, and customers should only touch food they’re prepared to buy. Both markets are asking people to stay home if they feel sick.
For more information or online ordering, which is encouraged, visit ClarkForkMarket.com. For the Clark Fork River Market, orders need to be placed by noon on Thursday online and the Missoula Farmers Market requires orders by 7 p.m. on Thursday.
An email to a representative for the Missoula People’s Market, which sells arts and crafts and clothing, was not returned Wednesday in time for this story.
