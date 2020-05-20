Missoula farmers markets to open in-person shopping with safety guidelines

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 48th season of the Missoula Farmers' Market, located on North Higgins by the XXXX’s, will open on Saturday, May 23, with new safety guidelines in place. The same day, the Clark Fork River Market will begin in-person shopping at its Pattee Street location near the river with a requirement of masks for all customers. Both are important revenue sources for local agricultural producers as well as nutritious food suppliers for the community, according to a market manager and a local farmer.

“We have very high quality products, and it’s supporting the local economy,” said Meredith Printz, the Missoula Farmers' Market manager. “It supports local farmers, ranchers and producers.”

The market has a new online marketplace set up at missoulafarmersmarket.localfoodmarketplace.com for people to preorder and prepay, then pick up the items at the market on Saturday.

“So if you don’t want to walk through, you can do it all online with less contact,” Printz explained. “The other way, people can come to the market on Saturday, and we will have one entry only on Higgins and people will be traveling in one direction, with arrows and vendors six feet apart.”