Directors rely on accumulated experience.

Not many of them, though, see their initial films grow out of an utterly separate career, the way Elizabeth Stegmaier did.

Stegmaier is actually a naturopathic doctor at Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula. While she’s suitably content in her career as a primary care practitioner, she said such work often feels prosaic, one-dimensional and on the whole largely cyclical. In her free time, she has continuously sought experiences that trigger the imagination. The short film “Artemis,” premiering at the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, is the result of Stegmaier’s drive to quarry inspiration.

“Artemis” tells the story of a committed hunter in her final trimester of pregnancy, a plotline that had been swirling around in Stegmaier’s mind for many years. She hunted frequently while she was pregnant with her first child. In fact, she remembers hunting shortly before the child entered the world, stalking the chilly ridgelines on a Saturday, and then delivering a healthy baby girl on a Wednesday. (Stegmaier is the mother of two children, ages 6 and 8. Though she hunted while heavily pregnant carrying her oldest child, her second one was born in the summertime, outside of customary hunting seasons.)

“I remember slogging up hills, hunting, and thinking, I feel so good,” said Stegmaier. “I felt like it was a really interesting experience to go through, and I felt like there's a story there, especially in the fall, which is when I’d think about it the most.”

A couple of years ago, Stegmaier enrolled in a series of documentary filmmaking classes online and purchased textbooks and magazines for the beginning documentarian. Then she met Paige Williams, a documentary filmmaker, and she told Williams exactly how much she would like to join that world, too. Williams responded charitably.

“I asked Elizabeth what kind of film would she like to make if she was a filmmaker,” Williams said. “And she said, I hunted when I was pregnant, and I just thought that the idea was so bad-ass.”

“It was a relatively new friendship,” added Stegmaier. “I told her my idea about filming a pregnant hunter. I really wanted her to be in her third trimester. She said, 'If you really want to do this, then I'll do it with you!'”

The filmmakers luckily had no trouble finding the person to satisfy what they had envisioned: Stegmaier contacted the woman who served as her midwife, to see if she knew of a passionate, compelling, pregnant hunter. The friend responded without delay, leading them to a woman they called Jacqueline: a health care provider in Missoula, in her late 30s, a rugged individualist convinced that nature lies at the epicenter of all things, and a would-be parent who’d already endured a pair of miscarriages and was in the emotional throes of another attempt at motherhood.

“We met Jacqueline and it was August,” said Williams. “She was harvesting her amazing garden and she just has a new kind of different, fresh perspective than most. We were, like, yeah, she’s our girl. So we just started following Jacqueline for the three months of hunting till she had Joshua.”

“Jacqueline is a powerhouse,” said Stegmaier. “She’s really inspiring and incredibly independent, smart, confident. I couldn’t have asked for a better person to tell a story about.”

Filming of ‘Artemis’

The filmmakers shadowed Jacqueline over the course of three months of archery and rifle hunting seasons, parts of September, October and November 2021. Jacqueline, aware of the medical difficulties and emotional challenges that she faced in her third pregnancy try, was interested in having a realistic and true document to hopefully share one day with her baby. It took her several goes to warm up in front of the camera and to reveal her confidential, delicate sides. In time, Jacqueline and the filmmakers developed a strong sense of trust and that emotional reliance enabled her to calm down and exhibit her vulnerabilities.

“Artemis” was filmed primarily within 30 miles of Missoula, excluding an antelope hunt in eastern Montana. Its namesake is staked in Greek mythology: Artemis is the goddess of wild animals, the spirit of the hunt, and also the female soul of vegetation, chastity and childbirth.

Hunting, like childbirth, is a reminder that time gives all and takes all away; an indication that everything changes, but nothing perishes. And Williams said it was a nice additional benefit to be able to showcase a female hunter and the fundamentals of the hunter’s subsistence.

“Female hunters are the fastest growing demographic,” said Williams. “It was pretty cool to encapsulate that, and to return to the woods, and to return to food and sourcing organic food from where we live. It gets you thinking from that lens of how we feed our families and how we provide for our families and fresh foods as opposed to how we were raised in the '80s and '90s.”

And on top of this, the filming locations are thrilling.

“I feel like Montana is the second star of the show besides Jacqueline,” said Williams. “It’s beautiful to go out and shoot this incredible footage (by director of photography Taylor Fischer) and just really capture what it feels like to be in Montana, to live here, and to honor Montana.”

Intensely personal project

Williams said that she was touched by how intensely personal the filming of "Artemis" became and also by how much she sympathized with and respected the subject, an open-hearted, vulnerable woman who lives in a remarkably different manner than most others.

“When you're a documentary filmmaker,” said Williams, “you get to know someone in a way that a lot of people in their lives don't know them. I learned a lot from just being in her presence and her energy.”

Stegmaier's passion for the subject, Jacqueline’s ardor for life and her irresistible stubbornness and resolve, combined with Williams’ infatuation with storytelling, ignited and drove the production — a short, reflective film coordinated on a brief timeline, professionally polished and quickly completed.

Indeed, Stegmaier is now a certified filmmaker, decidedly proud of the fact that the film showcases an alternative side of hunting culture in Montana, a woman at her peak femininity enjoying something that is typically associated with males. Perhaps even more importantly, as a mother, she has led by example, teaching her children to perceive no boundaries and accept no limitations.

“As Jacqueline says in the film,” said Stegmaier, “being pregnant and having a child changes everything. But there are parts of yourself that you can hold on to and grow and nourish in a new way. The kids have been excited every step of the way.”

Williams, too, is buzzed by the many pleasures that come from bringing a good project to a close.

“It was great to make a sweet little short film,” said Williams. “It was great to celebrate Jacqueline, and her story, and get the film out.”