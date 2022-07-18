Missoula fire crews respond to first significant blaze of season

Missoula firefighters responded to the first significant grass fire this season in the Grant Creek area on Sunday evening. Teams were able to control the blaze in an hour.

Missoula County 911 started getting calls about the fire around 10:32 p.m. At first, the exact location of the ignition couldn't be determined, but a caller who lives at the 4000 block of Gleneagle Way told dispatch the flames were on their property, according to a press release from Missoula Rural Fire.

The caller said it was rapidly spreading south toward the Gleneagle subdivision.

First arriving crews found an area of three-feet-tall grass burning that was estimated to be about two to four acres and spreading southwest. Flames were as long as 6 to 8 feet in some places.

Teams attacked the blaze working downhill along its east and west flanks. Crews that arrived later positioned themselves on Gentry Way, below the fire. It burned a total of 4.3 acres and was contained in under an hour.

No structures were damaged, and there were no firefighter or civilian injuries, according to the press release.

The Missoula Fire Department and Montana Department Of Natural Resources and Conservation responded too.

Missoula Rural Fire had three engines, three water tenders and a command unit at the scene. Missoula Fire Department was on-scene with two engines and a command unit, and DNRC brought one engine. Twenty firefighters were involved.

Several Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies were also on-scene.

Investigations haven't concluded the cause of the fire yet, but the press release states fireworks were reported in the area shortly before the flames started.

Crews will remain on scene throughout Monday.