Missoula fire danger up to 'extreme' as dry air persists

Land managers across western Montana raised their fire danger ratings to “extreme” on Tuesday as hot, dry weather patterns entrenched over the border with Idaho.

Fire agencies in Missoula, Mineral and Ravalli counties have already confronted 227 wildfires this summer, three-quarters of which were human-caused. At least 45 have started in the past week.

“With conditions already so dry and with no reprieve in sight, in addition to much needed resources already getting stretched thin with the local and national fire situation, it is critical that the public exercise caution while recreating outdoors,” said Ashleigh Burwick, fire management officer for the Missoula Unit of the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation’s Southwestern Land Office.

The light breezes that cleared smoke Monday night out of the Missoula Valley may complicate matters for firefighters. Lolo National Forest officials have combined two multiple-fire efforts into a single complex covering the Montana-Idaho border between Lolo Pass and Thompson Falls. The Granite Pass Complex has burned about 1,100 acres and has grown by about 200 acres since Monday.