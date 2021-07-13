Missoula fire danger up to 'extreme' as dry air persists

Land managers across western Montana raised their fire danger ratings to “extreme” on Tuesday as hot, dry weather patterns entrenched over the border with Idaho.
Fire agencies in Missoula, Mineral and Ravalli counties have already confronted 227 wildfires this summer, three-quarters of which were human-caused. At least 45 have started in the past week.
“With conditions already so dry and with no reprieve in sight, in addition to much needed resources already getting stretched thin with the local and national fire situation, it is critical that the public exercise caution while recreating outdoors,” said Ashleigh Burwick, fire management officer for the Missoula Unit of the Department of Natural Resources & Conservation’s Southwestern Land Office.
The light breezes that cleared smoke Monday night out of the Missoula Valley may complicate matters for firefighters. Lolo National Forest officials have combined two multiple-fire efforts into a single complex covering the Montana-Idaho border between Lolo Pass and Thompson Falls. The Granite Pass Complex has burned about 1,100 acres and has grown by about 200 acres since Monday.
The Bitterroot National Forest moved to “extreme” just six days after raising to “very high.” The forests surrounding Ravalli County already match the record dryness from the 2017 fire season and exceed typical August conditions.
“I don’t believe we’ve ever gone to this fire danger level this early on the forest,” said Bitterroot Fire Management Officer Mark Wilson. “Last week, I said our high temperatures and dry fuel conditions were ‘unprecedented’ and ‘record-setting.’ You can now add ‘historic’ to the 2021 fire season, which is already shaping up to be one of the hottest and driest on record.”
To date, the Bitterroot National Forest has recorded 32 wildfires. People started 13 of them, while lightning is suspected for the remaining 19.
Ravalli County Fire Warden Brad Mohn asked residents to be particularly careful with cigarettes, especially along highways. Loose trailer chains, hot exhaust pipes, unattended campfires and trash burning are frequent wildfire ignitors. Firewood cutters are asked to operate only in the cool morning hours and be aware that many temporary firewood cutting areas have been closed due to fire risk.
The Granite County Commission imposed Stage I fire restrictions on Tuesday, which prohibit all campfires outside of hardened fire rings and smoking except in enclosed areas or developed recreation sites.
National Weather Service forecasts called for a 30% chance of thunderstorms in the Missoula area Tuesday afternoon or evening. Large thunderheads were brewing over the Helena-Drummond area and points farther east.