The Missoula Fire Department on Saturday quickly knocked down a fire inside a westside neighborhood home, containing the fire to the back of the house where it started.
A release from MFD states the occupants were alerted to the burn before 3 p.m. on Saturday by a smoke detector. When the homeowner tried opening the door to the area in the back of the house, the flames licked out and gave the homeowner minor burns, the only injuries reported in the incident.
Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from under the structure, according to the release. The dozen firefighters on scene initiated an interior attack and doused the fire before it spread to other parts of the structure.
The case of the fire is under investigation.
Acting Battalion Chief Jeff Kroll said in the statement that the incident serves as a reminder to make sure smoke alarms are functional.
"Smoke alarms are a key part of a home fire escape plan," he said. "When there is a fire, smoke spreads fast. Working smoke alarms give you early warning so you can get outside quickly."