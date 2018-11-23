Missoula firefighters spent Thanksgiving night attacking an interior fire at a house on the 400 block of Burlington Avenue near Brooks Street.
No one was reported injured as everyone had left the home when crews arrived shortly after 8 p.m., according to a release from the fire department.
"Heating equipment is a leading cause of home fire deaths," Acting Battalion Chief Jeff Kroll wrote in the release. "Half of home heating equipment [fire] occurs during the months of December through February. Keep combustible material at least 3 [feet] from heating equipment."
Heavy smoke was pouring from the home when crews arrived Thursday. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze with an aggressive interior fire attack, the release states.
The property damage is estimated at $50,000; the property saved is estimated at $225,000.
Missoula Police, Missoula Emergency Services and North Western Energy also responded to assist MFD on the scene.